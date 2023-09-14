Homecoming for Polly Grey - LOVERACING.NZ

Thursday, 14 September, 2023 - 17:31

Group One performer Polly Grey has returned to New Zealand to finish her racing career where she started it, in part-owner Kylie Fawcett’s care.

The daughter of Azamour won six races for the Matamata horsewoman, including the Listed Matamata Cup (1600m), and also placed in the Gr.2 Japan Trophy (1600m) and Gr.3 Thompson Handicap (1600m), before she was sent across the Tasman to join Chris Waller’s barn.

Under the leading Sydney trainer’s care she won a further five races, including the Gr.3 Epona Stakes (1900m), Listed Gosford Cup (2100m), Listed Lord Mayors Cup (2000m, Listed ATC Cup (2000m) and Gr.3 JRA Plate (2000m).

She was also Group placed on several occasions, including a hit-and-run mission on last year’s Gr.1 Zabeel Classic (2050m) at Pukekohe, where she finished third behind Defibrillate.

With plans to have her served by Champion New Zealand Sire Proisir this breeding season, the decision was made to bring her back to New Zealand to see out her racing career.

Fawcett is delighted to have her back in her barn and is looking forward to stepping her out in New Zealand once more this weekend.

Polly Grey is accepted for both New Plymouth on Saturday and Te Rapa on Sunday, but Fawcett said they will likely opt for the former where she will contest the Signright Open (1800m).

"I am thrilled to have her home. It is nice for both of us that she has come back to end her racing career where she started it," Fawcett said.

"We are really waiting to see what the tracks end up. Obviously we want a bit of rain around and I feel like Te Rapa is going to dry out a bit, so it is more than likely going to be New Plymouth."

Polly Grey has a good association with the Taranaki racecourse, having won her only other start on the track, the greys race in 2019.

While initially entered for both the Gr.1 Arrowfield Stud Plate (1600m) and Gr.1 Livamol Classic (2040m), Fawcett has ruled out the second leg of the Hawke’s Bay triple crown and is hoping rain will arrive ahead of the Livamol next month.

"I have withdrawn her from that (Arrowfield Stud Plate) as it doesn’t look like Hastings is going to get any significant rain between now and then," she said.

"We will just look at another path to get her to the last day, providing there is a little bit of moisture in the track."

Destined for a date with Proisir this spring, Fawcett said they will get a better gauge on when she will be served and subsequently what her remaining few starts will look like following the weekend.

"We are going to scan her after this race and see where she is at," she said.

"It (future starts) will be determined by when she gets in-foal and the weather conditions, so we will plot around those the best that we can."

Prior to the weekend, Fawcett will head to Taupo on Friday where Midnight will be looking to return to winning form in the Inglis Ready2Race Sale 10th Oct 2023 (1800m).

"Midnight is going back to Taupo where hopefully she can go as well as she did last time there," Fawcett said. - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk