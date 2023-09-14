Major decisions looming on future of stablemates - LOVERACING.NZ

Thursday, 14 September, 2023 - 17:34

The clock is winding down on the career of outstanding winter performer Justaskme while his well-performed barnmate Ladies Man is also nearing a less dramatic fork in the road.

The Allan Sharrock-trained pair will front up against each other on their home track at New Plymouth on Saturday when they step out in the Seaton Park Open (1400m).

Justaskme has become a victim of his own success with his appearance almost certainly his last in a handicap while Ladies Man is approaching D-Day as far as his Gr.1 Melbourne Cup (3200m) prospects are concerned.

The former has been a stand-out winter performer of recent years with a dozen wins up to Group Two level, but with that has come a weight problem that has severely limited Sharrock’s options.

"He has won a jump-out, but I’ve talked openly with the handicapper and it’s nearly all over when you’ve got 63.5kg," he said.

"It’s becoming time to pull the pin because it’s just too tough, his career could be curtailed shortly."

A gallant last-start fourth under 61kg in the Gr.3 Winter Cup (1600m), Justaskme’s impost will come down to 59.5kg on Saturday after Toni Davies’ claim but he still faces an uphill battle. "I am really happy with his condition, but even with that weight and the girl on he will struggle to be competitive with the others claiming," Sharrock said.

The Gr.1 Arrowfield Stud Plate (1600m) and the Gr.1 Livamol Classic (2040m), in which he finished runner-up last season, are the only future options for Justaskme. "That’s all I’ve got left and there’s no point bringing him back next winter to run in one weight-for-age race at Wanganui (Listed, AGC Training Stakes, 1600m)," Sharrock said.

"He will probably be retired and that’s sad. He has been a great ride and won more than $460,00 as basically a wet track handicapper, so he has done us all proud."

Stablemate Ladies Man recently resumed on the track with a dashing run for third over 1200m.

"He is flying and he had a jump-out Tuesday week ago and he was outstanding. He has got it against him from a wide gate with the rail out, but he will hit the line hard," Sharrock said.

"His first major target is the Metric Mile (Gr.3, 1600m) on Saturday week."

All going well, Ladies Man will take aim at the Livamol Classic on October 14 and his performance at Hastings will decide whether he crosses the Tasman.

"I’ve made no secret to the owners that he probably has to run top three or four to warrant going over for a Melbourne Cup," Sharrock said.

"You have to have dreams and aspirations and I’m with them to have a crack. I couldn’t be happier with the horse’s condition and he’s bigger and stronger now."

Sharrock will have a number of runners in action at New Plymouth and nominated Ideal (Zed @ Grangewilliam Stud Handicap, 1600m) and debutante Branzenbelle (Taranaki Pine Dash, 990m) as his best chances.

Ideal will relish the step up to a mile after making late ground for fifth over 1400m at Te Rapa last time out while Brazenbelle has won her only official trial. - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk