Viva Vienna too strong in Riccarton feature - Loveracing.NZ

Quality three-year-old filly Viva Vienna confirmed she will be a major contender for the Gr.1 Barneswood Farm New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m) in November with another fighting victory in the feature event at Riccarton on Saturday, the Listed New Zealand Bloodstock Canterbury Belle Stakes (1200m).

Arch-rival Illicit Dreams was expected to provide the main opposition to the Mark Walker and Sam Bergerson-trained daughter of All Too Hard after the pair had waged a home straight war at their previous encounter at the venue a fortnight ago.

On that occasion Viva Vienna had led up with Illicit Dreams on her outer, however this time Illicit Dreams crossed to the lead from a wide barrier early on with Viva Vienna and Sam Weatherley stalking her from the trail.

Illicit Dreams kicked hard to establish a break at the 300m while Viva Vienna cleared traffic, but once in the clear she unwound powerfully to nab her nemesis in the final few bounds and remain unbeaten in two runs for this campaign.

"We knew she would jump well and put herself there, but we discussed having the option to take a sit and that was the winning of the race in the end," Bergerson said.

"We got a breather in behind and then came off her (Illicit Dreams) back, so it was a really good ride.

"The query was if she would get a strong 1200m and she was very strong through the line so a good effort by a tough little filly."

TAB Bookmakers reacted quickly as they tightened the Fixed Odds price of Viva Vienna into $12 for the 1000 Guineas, with Bergerson indicating that is her main spring goal.

"The 1000 Guineas is a lovely target for her if she stretches out to that distance," he said.

"We will get her home and see how she does and then make a plan."

Weatherly was also taken by the effort of his mount.

"They wanted to go a little quick for us early on and I took a sit to give her a chance to run out the 1200m strongly," Weatherley said.

"The most encouraging part was the last little bit and she is doing everything right,

"She now has some black type behind her and I don’t see why she can’t push on from this.

"She settled well and attacked the line, so I’m thrilled for everyone involved."

Purchased by Te Akau Racing boss David Ellis for $100,000 out of her breeder Westbury Stud’s Book 1 draft at the 2022 New Zealand Bloodstock National Yearling Sale, Viva Vienna has now won three of her six career starts for owners, the Te Akau Empress Of Austria Racing Partnership.