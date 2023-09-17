37th America's Cup Vilanova I La Geltru Preliminary Regatta

Sunday, 17 September, 2023 - 09:55

English

https://media.americascup.com/record/6895

0:00 INEOS Britannia - Ben Ainslie (EN) (frustrations from the day, lack of preparation, tomorrow - what can they do)

2:07 LUNA ROSSA Prada Pirelli - Jimmy Spithill (EN) (balance of the day, plan for tomorrow)

3:32 LUNA ROSSA Prada Pirelli - Francesco Bruni (EN) (balance of the day, plan for tomorrow)

8:13 Orient Express Race team - Jason Saunders (EN) (first race win, great for team, confidence boost, approach for final day)

10:12 American Magic - Tom Slingsby (EN) - (frustrating day, looking ahead till tomorrow)

12:38 Orient Express Race team - Quentin Delapierre(EN) (first race win, great for team, confidence boost, confidence boast for him, approach for final day)

14:09 Alinghi Red Bull Racing - Yves Detrey (EN) - (reaction to the days results, tomorrow, what can they do)

15:19 INEOS Britannia - Giles Scott (EN) (frustrating day, learnings, ETNZ dominate, what they need to do tomorrow)

17:40 Alinghi Red Bull Racing - Maxime Bachelin (EN) - (Solids day performance, tricky in those boats in those conditions, looking ahead to tomorrow)

19:53 Emirates Team New Zealand - Peter Burling (EN) (good solid day, tricky conditions, approach for final day)

Orient Express Race team - Stephan Kandler - Team Founder/co-director (why America’s Cup, ethos of team, ambitions)

https://media.americascup.com/record/6855

French

https://media.americascup.com/record/6897

0:00 Orient Express Race team - Jason Saunders (FR) - (first race win, great for team, confidence boost, approach for final day)

2: 02 Orient Express Race team - Quentin Delapierre(FR) - (first race win, great for team, confidence boost, approach for final day)

4:28 Alinghi Red Bull Racing - Yves Detrey (FR) - (reaction to the days results, tomorrow, what can they do)

6:09 Alinghi Red Bull Racing - Maxime Bachelin (FR) - (Solids day performance, tricky in those boats in those conditions, looking ahead to tomorrow)

Orient Express Race team - Stephan Kandler - Team Founder/co-director (why Americas Cup, ethos of team, ambitions) - https://media.americascup.com/record/6845

Italian

https://media.americascup.com/record/6898

LUNA ROSSA Prada Pirelli - Francesco Bruni (IT) (balance of the day, penalty) 224

Spanish

https://media.americascup.com/record/6896

Alinghi Red Bull Racing - Andrea Emone (ESP) (balance of the day, her dream about being in America’s Cup, role in the team) 311

