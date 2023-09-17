Currie overcomes adversity in Nice, France

Sunday, 17 September, 2023 - 20:48

In a gripping narrative of resilience, New Zealand's Braden Currie faced a challenging turn of events at the 2023 Ironman World Championships in Nice, France, testing his mettle as a world-class athlete.

Photo Credit: Rene Domke

Braden Currie, renowned for his unwavering dedication and remarkable endurance in the Ironman arena, had set his sights on victory at the 2023 Ironman World Championships. The course seemed tailor-made for his racing style, and his preparations were nothing short of meticulous, a hallmark of dedication shared by all Ironman athletes who invest an immense amount of effort into their training and readiness.

As Braden himself stated, "Ironman World Championships in Nice was an event that I thought was an opportunity to do really well. The way the day started out, it looked like things were going to unfold well for me. My swim was strong, positioning me exactly where I wanted to be, and I was really happy with how my bike performance was going."

Photo Credit: Rene Domke/RedBull Content Pool

However, adversity struck when Currie incurred an unexpected and controversial penalty during the race. He recounted, "The penalty was a challenging moment. Initially, I believed it was for drafting, which I contested with the referee, only to discover it was for littering. I had tossed my bottle just outside the designated drop zone to avoid hitting a volunteer who was cleaning up bottles. A 5-minute penalty at the world championships had a profound impact on my race morale and trajectory."

Photo Credit: Rene Domke

Upon reaching the transition point, Currie faced a pivotal decision. He explained, "Arriving at the transition, I anticipated serving my penalty. However, both my team, spectators and Ironman staff urged me not to take the penalty and to continue running and appeal the disqualification later. This advice presented another formidable mental challenge, as I was effectively running for disqualification-a result I had never desired. At the finish line, we were encouraged to pursue a dispute, which we did".

Photo Credit: Rene Domke/RedBull Content Pool

Sally Currie, Braden's wife and manager, offered her perspective:

"Braden had a fantastic swim, and he positioned himself exactly where he wanted to be. His bike performance was going exceptionally and he was in the envisioned position, brimming with confidence for the run and it was possible he could surpass his previous Ironman performance in Cairns, where he secured victory with a 2:37 marathon. A win was unquestionably within his grasp".

Braden had openly declared his intent to pursue victory in this race. "I could tell from Braden's voice that an unjust penalty had been issued. I was compelled to do everything I could to make sure that this decision was given the time and effort it deserved by way of review by the team at the top. We explored the option of foregoing the penalty, continuing to run, and lodging an appeal later. Unfortunately, we couldn't relay this information to Braden until it was too late. He was essentially at the bike-run transition, and by that point, he had mentally surrendered, convinced that his shot at victory had slipped away. The emotional toll of such an unjust incident on course can be overwhelming. Although he considered giving up entirely, he summoned every ounce of determination within him to complete the race."

Photo Credit: Rene Domke/RedBull Content Pool

"I am immensely proud of him and profoundly grateful to those who extended their support and gave Braden the benefit of the doubt. The doubt surrounding his penalty was monumental."

The couple's relentless pursuit of justice resulted in the uncommon overturning of the penalty-a rarity in Ironman racing. Following a comprehensive review, Braden Currie's disqualification was reversed, and his finishing time and results were reinstated.

Reflecting on the emotional turmoil, Braden commented, "It wasn't the race outcome I had hoped for, but I can accept the situation and be proud of our journey in life. We're in a good place, looking forward to a break with our kids and planning for the future. It's a significant outcome for all athletes, as it's the first time I've ever heard of a penalty/disqualification being reversed."

Photo Credit: Rene Domke

Sally added, "We have also conveyed our constructive feedback to Ironman to enhance the race experience for all athletes. This includes a revision to the qualifications of on-course referees and the placement of aid stations, emphasising the need for careful consideration such as avoiding placing stations at the ends of downhill sections where athletes are at high speeds. The particular aid station where Braden received the penalty was shorter than usual and positioned on flat terrain after a downhill stretch, where he was traveling at high speed. There was insufficient time to retrieve a bottle, empty it into the fuel station, and discard it. In this instance, Braden refrained from throwing the bottle as a volunteer was cleaning up bottles at the station, as he wished to avoid hitting them with his bottle"

"We believe in contributing to a positive transformation within the sport, where rules and decisions during races are fair and in the best interests of all participants."

Photo Credit: Rene Domke

"We feel that Ironman needs to recognise its role as a service provider to athletes of all levels, both age groups and professionals. This is at the core of its brand identity and what will drive its continued success. Unfortunately, there appears to be a growing undercurrent of negativity, which we do not wish to perpetuate. Among the Ironman community, some individuals stepped forward to do the right thing for us, and we aspire to be part of a positive shift rather than witness the escalation of negativity. Consequently, we have shared our constructive feedback as comprehensively as possible, striving for the best possible outcomes for all future athletes."

Photo Credit: Rene Domke

Braden Currie's journey at the 2023 Ironman World Championships stands as a testament to the resilience and determination of athletes when confronted with adversity. His story serves as an inspiration to all, underscoring the unwavering spirit of Ironman competitors across the globe.