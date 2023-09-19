$100,000 bonus for 2000 Guineas - LOVERACING.NZ

Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 - 18:04

The Trustees of the Christchurch Racecourse have announced they will provide a $100,000 bonus to the owners of the first three placegetters in the Gr.1 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai New Zealand 2000 Guineas (1600m) at Riccarton on November 11. This is over and above the $600,000 stake money attached to the Group One feature. A $70,000 bonus will be paid to the winning owner(s), $20,000 to the owner(s) of the second placegetter and $10,000 to the owner(s) of the third placegetter. The Trustees made this decision at their meeting on Monday in recognition of the importance that the three-year-old Classic has to the New Zealand Cup Meeting at Riccarton Park Racecourse. "The Trustees have a role to play in promoting and fostering racing at Riccarton Park," Trustees Chairman Peter Cordner said. "We see no better way to do so than to ensure that the flagship Group One race for all three-year-olds has the best chance to attract the very best horses to New Zealand’s premier week of racing."

Another major drawcard to the November 11 meeting will be New Zealand icon Sir Dave Dobbyn, with The Grand Tour bringing the famed musician to Riccarton Park to perform after the last race.

Tickets are in hot demand, so booking early is strongly recommended. - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk