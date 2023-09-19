Experience to stand Fonsi in good stead - LOVERACING.NZ

Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 - 18:08

Fonsi will headline a quartet of promising three-year-olds representing multi-talented horseman Chad Ormsby at their home meeting at Matamata on Wednesday.

The son of Shamexpress is the only one of the four to boast race day experience and, for that reason, is rated by his trainer as his best chance of success in the Clothier Farms Maiden (1200m).

Fonsi finished runner-up on debut on the all-weather track at Cambridge at the end of last month and has done well since, with Craig Grylls to take the ride again.

"He did run a good race first-up and probably just peaked a bit on his run and got beaten by one better, but he has come on since," Ormsby.

"He has worked nicely and has drawn well in barrier one."

Fonsi will be opposed by Tavistock colt Outovstock, to be partnered by Ryan Elliot, who trialled well in the autumn before he was given a break and is expected to excel when he moves out in distance.

"Outovstock is a horse who has taken a bit of time and Wednesday will be a good hit out for him but he will be looking for more ground," Ormsby said.

Turn Me Loose’s son Beast of Burden and Pulchritudinous, a daughter of Wrote, make their debuts in the Transport Mechanical Waharoa Maiden (1200m) with the former to be ridden by Michael McNab.

"Beast Of Burden has got a bit of pedigree on his side and he’s one we didn’t manage to sell through the Ready to Run Sale so we race with him with his owners (Redshaw Bloodstock)," Ormsby said.

"Again, he hasn’t trialled this preparation but he is a horse with stacks of ability."

Beast Of Burden is a half-brother to the Gr.2 Moonee Valley Fillies’ Classic (1600m) winner Fascino, with their dam the dual Group Two winner and multiple Group One placegetter Lady Kipling.

Pulchritudinous is another who hasn’t trialled since last season and is also expected to come into her own over middle distances.

"She is a lovely staying filly and we’ve elected to go straight to the races and hopefully we might have our eyes on the Oaks (Gr.1, 2400m) later on," Ormsby said.

The former Group One-winning jockey has a small team in work and is also preparing a 17-strong draft under his Riverrrock Farm banner for the upcoming New Zealand Bloodstock Ready to Run Sale.

Among the expected standouts is Lot 247, a half-sister by Ten Sovereigns to the Gr.3 Sunline Vase (2100m) winner and multiple black-type placegetter Sakura Girl.

"We sold Sakura Girl and she was a leading three-year-old, especially when it came to the staying races. This one is pretty exciting, she’s right up there if not a better horse," Ormsby said.

He is also expecting Lot 260 to have more than his share of admirers.

"He’s a beautiful colt by Savabeel and he can run. We’ve got a nice draft with a good mix for everyone and we’re pretty happy with them," Ormsby said.

The son of Savabeel is out of the English-bred Makfi mare Subatomic, who is a half-sister to North American Group winner Worldly. - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk