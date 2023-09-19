Sydney stint on the cards for Sacred Satono - LOVERACING.NZ

Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 - 18:10

A trip across the Tasman could be on the cards for Sacred Satono this spring following his pleasing first-up runner-up effort behind Johny Johny over 1200m at Te Rapa last Sunday.

"It was a very good run. He had to go back a little bit and the horse that won the race probably had an easier run, but he got to the line really well. I was quite happy with the run," said Grant Cooksley, who trains the four-year-old entire in partnership with Bruce Wallace.

It continues a pleasing run of form for the son of Satono Aladdin, who won both of his trials leading into his weekend assignment.

"He has come back well. He has improved a bit and is quite a bit stronger than he was last year, so I am happy," Cooksley said.

The South Auckland trainer has earmarked a return to the Hamilton track next week for Sacred Satono and a trip to Sydney is a possibility if he performs up to expectations.

"Nothing is concrete at the moment, but he has come through the race really well and I might line him up at Te Rapa next Friday," he said.

"He might go to Sydney, but we will just see how he goes next Friday."

Sacred Satono has already plied his trade across the Tasman, having three unplaced runs in Sydney in autumn following a pleasing three-year-old season in New Zealand where he won the Gr.3 Bonecrusher Stakes (1400m) and was runner-up in the Listed Counties Bowl (1100m) and Listed Uncle Remus Stakes (1400m).

"When he went last time (to Sydney) he was coming toward the end of his campaign," Cooksley said.

Meanwhile, Cooksley will take a three-strong team to Matamata on Wednesday, including Coppers in the Waharoa Industrial Park 1400, Foodie Brothers in the Robert Bruce Clothier Memorial 2000, and Son Of Sun in the RBC Racing 1600.

Son Of Sun finished runner-up at Pukekohe two starts back and Cooksley rates the son of Tavistock as the stable’s best chance at the midweek meeting.

"The best would probably be Son Of Sun," he said. "He has been racing on really heavy tracks, which he wasn’t very happy in. It should just have the sting out of it tomorrow so he should go well." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk