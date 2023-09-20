Coaches named for inaugural National Maori Wahine Tournament - Central Districts Cricket

Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 - 09:41

Nelson’s Dustin Emms-Healey (KÄi Tahu, KÄti MÄmoe, Waitaha) and Hawke’s Bay and Central Hinds rep Kerry Tomlinson (Te WhÄnau-Ä-Apanui, NgÄti Porou) have been named as inaugural coaches of the CD MÄori WÄhine squad to play in Heretaunga Hastings next month.

Emms-Healey has been named Head Coach for the squad that will compete in the ground-breaking New Zealand Cricket MÄori women’s nationals | Te Whakataetae Kirikiti MÄori Ä-Motu mÅ ngÄ WÄhine, Central Districts hosting the three-day T20 tournament at Cornwall Park from Friday 13 to Sunday 15 October with teams from around the country accommodated at local Hawke’s Bay marae.

Emms-Healey represented CD MÄori Men earlier this year as they competed in their own history-making nationals at Easter, in WhangÄrei.

The first CD MÄori side was unlucky not to walk away with a first victory from that tournament - pushing eventual champion TÄmaki Makaurau Auckland MÄori to the wire.

Helping the new sister squad to get that ground-breaking win for CD is now top of the list for Emms-Healey.

The Nelson Cricket Community Cricket coordinator, hard-hitting Wakatu batter and experienced coach will be assisted by Tomlinson who will combine her role as Assistant Coach with playing on field for the team - potentially as one of several Central Hinds representatives in a strong line-up.

A contracted Hinds player, Tomlinson is an adaptable veteran Domestic rep who has played 105 representative T20 and 151 List A one-day matches at a high level. She also represented The Netherlands female international team in 2011/12 and has been immersing herself in developing her cricket coaching experience when she’s not on field playing the game around the world herself.

Fresh off several weeks in Vanuatu where she was Head Coach of the Samoan Women’s Under 19 team, Tomlinson was shoulder-tapped by NZC to help mentor that squad at the recent ICC East-Asia Pacific U19 World Cup Qualifier.

Tomlinson, 33, was selected for NZC’s Pathway to Performance coaching programme last year, for the 2022/23 intake in a strategic programme to provide development opportunities to emerging female coaches - specifically to those who are currently coaching at the Community level, and have aspirations to move into high performance coaching roles where female coaches have been scarce.

Tomlinson was the CD Under 19 Women Assistant Coach last summer, and was also the first female recipient of NZC’s MÄori Cricket Scholarship that existed before the introduction of the new NZC stable of MÄori cricket pathway programmes, such as the New Zealand MÄori Secondary School teams initiative (established in 2018) and the newly fledged senior representative teams and T20 national tournaments.

She was also a driving force and player-coach for the Northern Districts MÄori Women's team that started up eight years ago and toured the Cook Islands (when she was playing for ND's female Domestic team, before her return to CD in 2017).

Tomlinson coached the New Zealand MÄori Secondary School girls’ squad last summer and was excited to be offered a chance to coach at an international age-group level.

"That was an awesome coaching experience where I could pass on my knowledge and skills to a group who really appreciated having me there," she said.

"I enjoyed being in a few new countries and learning about the cultures, and also the amount of fun you have as a group when you’re in a tournament."

Five female teams will compete at Cornwall Park, Hastings next month. The five teams align with the traditional Major Association catchments, with the exception of Te Waipounamu which combines the Canterbury and Otago Cricket Association areas.

Entry to all three days of the historic tournament will be free admission. The inaugural CD MÄori WÄhine squad will be named this week.