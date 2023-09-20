Adam I Am a winner - LOVERACING.NZ

Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 - 18:15

Matamata trainer Glenn Old could be in for an exciting season with four-year-old gelding Adam I Am following his five-length demolition of his rivals in the Christmas At The Races 22nd Dec 2023 (1200m) at his home meeting on Wednesday.

The son of Almanzor was having just his second start, having placed on debut in January, and his army of supporters got right in behind him in his resuming run, backing him into a short-priced $1.70 favourite.

In the hands of jockey Jasmine Fawcett, Adam I Am was pushed forward to sit outside leader Suzuka before opting to take the trail behind the Danica Guy-trainer runner. Turning for home, Fawcett asked her charge to improve and he showed a blistering turn of foot, opening up several margins on his rivals, running out a comfortable five-length victor.

Old has always held the gelding in high regard but was still blown away by the manner in which his gelding won.

"He was pretty impressive," he said.

"We have always held him in high regard. We turned big money down for him after his trials last season. "I have got a nice group of owners in him so I thought we would keep him and roll the dice. I think he is very smart."

Adam I Am was offered through Kilgravin Lodge’s 2021 New Zealand Bloodstock Book 1 Yearling Sale draft and was purchased by Old after he was originally passed in.

"I trained his mother, Our Famous Eve, so I knew a bit about the family. He was a nice yearling, he got passed in at the sales and then I went back and bought him for $100,000," Old said.

The gelding races in the silks of co-breeder Ancroft Stud, which have been made famous in recent years by the deeds of Group One winners Levante and Legarto.

"The Browns have stayed in for 25 percent, I have 10 percent, and the other 65 is split amongst a few mates of mine," Old said.

"Most of them turned up and there was a lot of pressure at $1.70. But that’s (fun) what it is all about, it is not always about the money."

While sending Adam I Am abroad is enticing, Old said the new four-year-old Karaka Million mile race in January was a major drawcard for remaining in the country.

"We will develop him over the summer months," Old said.

"In three-and-a-half weeks there is a race at Hastings for him on the last day of the carnival - a MAAT 1400m, which looks ideal for him.

"If he does well there, we will target the Karaka Mile in January. I was originally going to send him over to Aussie to do his racing there, but I thought with that injection of money we will keep him here."

A well-known trader of horses, Old said it is exciting to be retaining and training a horse of Adam I Am’s ability. "We trade 90 percent of what we have got, but it is nice to have a winner and have a bit of fun because it is hard to find a good one," he said. - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk