First trial winner for Ferrando - LOVERACING.NZ

Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 - 18:13

Westbury Stud stallion Ferrando had his first trial winner at Cambridge on Tuesday courtesy of Grove Street in his 800m heat, and co-trainer Graeme Rogerson is hoping the colt can take his winning form into his debut at Tauranga on Saturday.

Bred and part-owned by Rogerson, Grove Street will contest the Gartshore Construction Maiden 2YO (950m) where he will be joined by stablemates Ka Pai Kiwi, Elegant Jazz, and Skymax, a daughter of Ferrnado.

"Ferrando had his first trial winner, so Gerry (Harvey, Westbury Stud principal) is happy," said Rogerson, who trains in partnership with his wife Debbie.

"It was a good trial win by Grove Street and I am running Sky Max as well, who is also by Ferrando.

"Sky Max, I think when the races get to 1200m will be a good horse, she is owned by the Ferrando Club."

Rogerson trained Ferrando to eight wins from just 27 starts, including victories in the Gr.3 Mongolian Khan Trophy (1200m) and Listed Lightning Handicap (1200m). He was also Group One placed in the Telegraph (1200m) in consecutive years. The Hamilton horseman, who part-owns Ferrnado, has been a big supporter of the horse at stud and he is excited about a couple of prospects by the son of Fast ‘N’ Famous in his barn.

"I like the horse. I think he is the most beautiful horse with the most beautiful nature," he said.

"I broke in 48 of them, so I have got a few of them. I have sent 75 mares to him, I didn’t realise I owned so many broodmares.

"I own 85 thoroughbred mares and 10 harness mares."

Ferrando stands at Westbury Stud for a fee of $5,000+GST. - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk