Summer focus for Orchestral - LOVERACING.NZ

Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 - 18:20

One-time Gr.1 Barneswood Farm New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m) favourite Orchestral has been ruled out of the southern Classic.

The Roger James and Robert Wellwood-trained filly had two starts as a juvenile, for a win and placing, and was second favourite when resuming in the Gr.3 Gold Trail Stakes (1200m) at Hastings earlier this month.

She was a $6 favourite for the 1000 Guineas at the jump, but disappointed when running 10th, forcing her connections to reassess her spring plans and send her to the paddock.

"We were scratching our heads a little bit, but she pulled up well and looked well," Wellwood said.

"We have just popped her out. Perhaps something wasn’t quite right there. She has obviously shown a lot more than that and she is a filly that is going to be better over further.

"We have just backed off her and we will bring her back next week. We are going out to see her tomorrow (Thursday) and hopefully we are back for Christmas racing." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk