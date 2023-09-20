Australia-bound Skew Wiff chasing Golden target - LOVERACING.NZ

Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 - 18:22

Last-start Gr.1 Tarzino Trophy (1400m) winner Skew Wiff has contested her last race in New Zealand for the foreseeable future, with co-trainer Mark Walker confirming the mare will head to Te Akau’s Cranbourne base early next month.

The classy four-year-old beat a star-studded line-up that included the likes of Sharp ‘N’ Smart and Legarto to take her first Group One crown at Hastings on September 9, and appeared between races at Matamata for a quiet exhibition gallop on Wednesday.

Guided by regular rider Opie Bosson, Skew Wiff worked at a steady pace over 1000m clocking 1.08, with 40.8s for the last 600m.

"She was nice and relaxed for her and feels good," Bosson said.

Walker, who trains in partnership with Sam Bergerson, added the mare may have another exhibition gallop at Te Rapa next Friday before her Trans-Tasman departure the following Tuesday.

"It’s good to keep her mind ticking over," Walker said.

Skew Wiff, who is owned by Waikato Stud and sired by their Champion stallion Savabeel, will now target Australian riches over the Melbourne and Sydney spring carnivals, kicking off in the A$300,000 Gr.2 Rose of Kingston Stakes (1400m) at Flemington on October 7.

"She’s valuable already, but if she gets black type there (Australia) and potentially a Group race win then she’s worth a lot of money to Waikato Stud," Walker said.

"If she runs up to scratch at Flemington, then she’ll go up to Sydney for the Golden Eagle, that’s the plan.

Waikato Stud were successful in the $A10 million Gr.1 Golden Eagle (1500m) last year with former Te Akau runner I Wish I Win, and the 2023 edition of the top-flight four-year-old event will be run on November 4 at Rosehill.

"With the set-up now at Cranbourne, it’s good we can facilitate these races and options," Walker said. - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk