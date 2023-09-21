Thursday, 21 September, 2023 - 07:26

Wairarapa sports star Georgia Atkinson (NgÄti Kahungunu) will open another chapter in her cricket career when she captains a strong CD MÄori WÄhine squad at the inaugural Whakataetae Kirikiti MÄori Ä-Motu mÅ ngÄ WÄhine | NZC MÄori women’s cricket nationals in Heretaunga Hastings, next month.

Atkinson is one of four capped Central Hinds named today in the first ever CD MÄori WÄhine squad, alongside Kerry Tomlinson (Te WhÄnau a Apanui, NgÄti Porou), Ocean Bartlett and Sam Mackinder.

The 12-strong team also features a trio of 2022/23 CD Under 19 representatives in Wairarapa teammates Liv Clark (Kai Tahu) and Macy Lyford (NgÄti Kahungunu) and Hawke’s Bay rep Reese Drager (NgÄti Porou, NgÄti Kahungunu) who all competed at last summer’s NZC Under 19 Nationals, finishing as runners-up.

Drager was named Taradale Cricket Club’s MÄori Player of the Year earlier this year.

Bartlett has been named as kÄpene awhina | vice-captain, and is joined by younger sister India in a ground-breaking group coached by 2023 CD MÄori men’s representative Dustin Emms-Healey (KÄi Tahu, KÄti MÄmoe, Waitaha), with Tomlinson as Assistant Coach/player.

In all, the squad comprises three local Hawke’s Bay Cricket reps; Maddy Greenaway flying the flag for Nelson; a strong young contingent of five from Wairarapa; and the balance of three players from ManawatÅ« - selected by CD Cricket Female Pathways and Performance lead, Jamie Watkins.

Watkins said the upcoming tournament is a "hugely exciting addition" to the CD pathway for female cricket.

"The tournament will extend the pathway established by the MÄori Secondary Schoolgirls programme that has provided playing and coaching opportunities for many of this selected squad in previous years.

"This inaugural senior tournament provides a unique opportunity for our talented wÄhine MÄori cricketers to showcase their skills.

"They’ll be up against some of the best players in the country, looking to create a legacy for wÄhine MÄori cricketers in CD, and to increase visibility across our region - and indeed, the country."

Five teams will compete from Friday 13 to Sunday 15 October. The teams align with the traditional Major Association catchments, with the exception of Te Waipounamu which combines the Canterbury and Otago Cricket Association catchments.

The teams will stay at local Hawke’s Bay marae over the three days, with tikanga MÄori central to the tournament.

Entry to all three days of the inaugural T20 tournament will be free admission at Cornwall Park, Heretaunga Hastings.

CD MÄori WÄhine

Georgia Atkinson - NgÄti Kahungunu; kÄpene | captain - Wairarapa

Ocean Bartlett - NgÄpuhi, NgÄti Porou; kÄpene awhina | vice-captain - Wairarapa

India Bartlett - NgÄpuhi, NgÄti Porou; Wairarapa

Olivia Clark - Kai Tahu; Wairarapa

Reese Drager - NgÄti Porou, NgÄti Kahungunu; Hawke’s Bay

Madison Greenaway - NgÄpuhi, NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa, NgÄti HauÄ, NgÄti Maniapoto, NgÄti Raukawa; Nelson

Macy Lyford - NgÄti Kahungunu; Wairarapa

Sam Mackinder - Te WhÄnau-Ä-Apanui; ManawatÅ«

Olivia McKnight - NgÄti Porou; Hawke’s Bay

Molly Noema-Barnett - TÅ«hoe; ManawatÅ«

Jasmine O’Dell - Te WhÄnau-Ä-Apanui; ManawatÅ«

Kerry Tomlinson - Te WhÄnau a Apanui, NgÄti Porou; Hawke’s Bay

Kaiwhakaako matua | Head Coach: Dustin Emms-Healey - KÄi Tahu, KÄti MÄmoe, Waitaha; Nelson

Kaiwhakaako awhina | Assistant Coach: Kerry Tomlinson - Te WhÄnau a Apanui, NgÄti Porou; Hawke’s Bay

Matches will be livescored on NZC PlayHQ

Tournament draw: https://www.playhq.com/new-zealand-cricket/org/new-zealand-cricket/maori-cricket-summer-202324/national-maori-tournament-wahine/20265842