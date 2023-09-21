|
Wairarapa sports star Georgia Atkinson (NgÄti Kahungunu) will open another chapter in her cricket career when she captains a strong CD MÄori WÄhine squad at the inaugural Whakataetae Kirikiti MÄori Ä-Motu mÅ ngÄ WÄhine | NZC MÄori women’s cricket nationals in Heretaunga Hastings, next month.
Atkinson is one of four capped Central Hinds named today in the first ever CD MÄori WÄhine squad, alongside Kerry Tomlinson (Te WhÄnau a Apanui, NgÄti Porou), Ocean Bartlett and Sam Mackinder.
The 12-strong team also features a trio of 2022/23 CD Under 19 representatives in Wairarapa teammates Liv Clark (Kai Tahu) and Macy Lyford (NgÄti Kahungunu) and Hawke’s Bay rep Reese Drager (NgÄti Porou, NgÄti Kahungunu) who all competed at last summer’s NZC Under 19 Nationals, finishing as runners-up.
Drager was named Taradale Cricket Club’s MÄori Player of the Year earlier this year.
Bartlett has been named as kÄpene awhina | vice-captain, and is joined by younger sister India in a ground-breaking group coached by 2023 CD MÄori men’s representative Dustin Emms-Healey (KÄi Tahu, KÄti MÄmoe, Waitaha), with Tomlinson as Assistant Coach/player.
In all, the squad comprises three local Hawke’s Bay Cricket reps; Maddy Greenaway flying the flag for Nelson; a strong young contingent of five from Wairarapa; and the balance of three players from ManawatÅ« - selected by CD Cricket Female Pathways and Performance lead, Jamie Watkins.
Watkins said the upcoming tournament is a "hugely exciting addition" to the CD pathway for female cricket.
"The tournament will extend the pathway established by the MÄori Secondary Schoolgirls programme that has provided playing and coaching opportunities for many of this selected squad in previous years.
"This inaugural senior tournament provides a unique opportunity for our talented wÄhine MÄori cricketers to showcase their skills.
"They’ll be up against some of the best players in the country, looking to create a legacy for wÄhine MÄori cricketers in CD, and to increase visibility across our region - and indeed, the country."
Five teams will compete from Friday 13 to Sunday 15 October. The teams align with the traditional Major Association catchments, with the exception of Te Waipounamu which combines the Canterbury and Otago Cricket Association catchments.
The teams will stay at local Hawke’s Bay marae over the three days, with tikanga MÄori central to the tournament.
Entry to all three days of the inaugural T20 tournament will be free admission at Cornwall Park, Heretaunga Hastings.
CD MÄori WÄhine
Georgia Atkinson - NgÄti Kahungunu; kÄpene | captain - Wairarapa
Ocean Bartlett - NgÄpuhi, NgÄti Porou; kÄpene awhina | vice-captain - Wairarapa
India Bartlett - NgÄpuhi, NgÄti Porou; Wairarapa
Olivia Clark - Kai Tahu; Wairarapa
Reese Drager - NgÄti Porou, NgÄti Kahungunu; Hawke’s Bay
Madison Greenaway - NgÄpuhi, NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa, NgÄti HauÄ, NgÄti Maniapoto, NgÄti Raukawa; Nelson
Macy Lyford - NgÄti Kahungunu; Wairarapa
Sam Mackinder - Te WhÄnau-Ä-Apanui; ManawatÅ«
Olivia McKnight - NgÄti Porou; Hawke’s Bay
Molly Noema-Barnett - TÅ«hoe; ManawatÅ«
Jasmine O’Dell - Te WhÄnau-Ä-Apanui; ManawatÅ«
Kerry Tomlinson - Te WhÄnau a Apanui, NgÄti Porou; Hawke’s Bay
Kaiwhakaako matua | Head Coach: Dustin Emms-Healey - KÄi Tahu, KÄti MÄmoe, Waitaha; Nelson
Kaiwhakaako awhina | Assistant Coach: Kerry Tomlinson - Te WhÄnau a Apanui, NgÄti Porou; Hawke’s Bay
Matches will be livescored on NZC PlayHQ
Tournament draw: https://www.playhq.com/new-zealand-cricket/org/new-zealand-cricket/maori-cricket-summer-202324/national-maori-tournament-wahine/20265842
