Guineas hope Radiant Reach a class above at Gore - LOVERACING.NZ

Monday, 25 September, 2023 - 16:56

Riverton trainer Kelvin Tyler revealed another potential hope for the Gr.1 Barneswood Farm 51st New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m) at Gore on Sunday with Radiant Reach a class above her rivals in the Gore Elite Plumbing (1100m).

The Vadamos three-year-old showed ability in her two starts as a juvenile in autumn and started a red-hot $1.50 favourite for the race held on the first spring race-day in Southland for the season.

Radiant Reach jumped last from barrier six, but jockey Kylie Williams soon positioned the filly comfortably midfield and she coasted past race rivals to take over at the top of the straight, never looking threatened to score by three lengths in the testing Heavy10 track.

"She’s probably come back in class to what she was racing against, so I was pretty sure she’d go a good race. I am just pleased to get the maiden win out of the road," Tyler said.

"She’s matured up a lot, still has a bit to go as she’s only three, but she’s come a long way. She’s a lot better in her temperament too this time in, she’s a lot more settled and taken everything in her stride really.

"I just hope she keeps on improving."

Tyler has Radiant Reach nominated for both the Gr.1 Barneswood Farm 51st New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m) and the Gr.1 Al Basti Equiworld 51st New Zealand 2000 Guineas (1600m) during New Zealand Cup Week in November, however, he is focussed on what comes next for the filly.

"Everyone’s got the Guineas races in mind, the 1000 and she’s also nominated for the 2000 as well, so that’s our long goal but there’s a long way to go between now and then so she’ll have to show something," he said.

"I might give her a crack at the Barneswood (Gr.3, 1400m) at Ashburton in three weeks’ time. Being a filly it would be good to get a bit of black-type and she’s above average so she deserves her chance." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk