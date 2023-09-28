Domestic flights return - LOVERACING.NZ

Thursday, 28 September, 2023 - 17:10

In a coup for the racing industry, equine domestic flights between Auckland and Christchurch are set to return from next month.

The service, offered by IRT and NZB Airfreight, is set to offer return flights on a weekly and on-demand basis, giving trainers the flexibility to travel between the two islands.

"We have been working for a number of months trying to get things in line to get it (domestic flights) back up and running," IRT’s Shannon Taylor said.

"It’s a scheduled service, so it is not having to charter a plane only for horses, which makes things a lot more cost effective for everybody.

"The mass appeal is that it is a 1 hour 15 minute flight versus a road trip that could take potentially 24-hours plus, depending on ferry timings. With the issues of the ferry crossings of late, being able to provide this service will be great for our clients and from a horse welfare perspective as well."

Particular emphasis was placed on getting the service up-and-going ahead of the New Zealand Cup carnival, giving North Island trainers a viable option to head south in comparison to the time-consuming road and ferry trip.

"That was always at the back of our mind when we were trying to get things up and running, to be able to offer this service before those big races came into play," Taylor said.

"To reduce their travel time is pretty significant."

While the service will be welcomed by North Island trainers campaigning in the south this spring, Taylor said the return flights will be available on a weekly basis going forward, allowing South Island trainers to easily campaign their horses in the north as well.

"We have got the opportunity to use it as a weekly service. If we have got the traffic to go every week, then it can definitely happen," Taylor said.

"We have got flexibility around days, so there are a number of days that we can travel down to Christchurch, so that helps us tailor flights accordingly, depending on what event might be on.

"It will also allow South Island horses to compete in the north. With prizemoney on offer at Ellerslie and in the Waikato in the future, I think it is really beneficial for those South Island trainers as well."

NZB Airfreight Manager Sharon McDowell also welcomed the service. "The new domestic flight between Christchurch and Auckland is going to provide trainers, owners and riders a more efficient service when moving horses between the North and South islands," she said. "We’re glad to be able to commit to providing this route on a regular basis and on demand when there are upcoming carnivals, shows or events. "This will be a great option for not just those targeting Cup and Show Week, but also for our equestrian sports community who regularly travel around the country. "The flight, which is just over an hour itself, could save hours or even days on the road for these horses, prioritising their wellbeing and safety."

The first flight between Auckland and Christchurch will commence on 10 October.

For more information, visit: irt.com or nzb.co.nz/airfreightbookings