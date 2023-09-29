Eight teams to begin their quest to qualify for the FIFA 2024 Futsal World Cup

Friday, 29 September, 2023 - 11:44

The OFC Futsal Nations Cup 2023 kicks off at Bruce Pullman Arena in Takanini Auckland on Sunday. Eight teams will compete for the right to represent Oceania at the FIFA Futsal World Cup being played in Uzbekistan in September 2024.

The Solomon Islands have played in the last four FIFA World Cups and are expected to be strong contenders over the next week. But hosts New Zealand have a formidable side and beat the Solomon Islands 6-2 to win last year’s OFC Futsal Nations Cup held in Fiji. (Not a World Cup qualifier)

The Futsal Whites are coming off an impressive series win over China and coach Marvin Eakins believes his side is well equipped to go all the way.

"The exciting part is we've progressed quite a bit since then.(Last year’s tournament) So I think the guys are all just keen to get out on that court and see how we go." Eakins said.

Eakins himself has been part of the New Zealand set up since 2008, first as a player, then as a player coach and now coach and the Solomon Islands have been a constant thorn in his side.

" The cool thing about that, I guess, is that not many of those players have had that experience. I think I'm the only one carrying that from the previous campaigns. And all these guys have got to know about winning. So I think they're going to bring that energy, none of the baggage and hopefully play with the freedom." Eakins added.

New Zealand is in Group A alongside Vanuatu, Fiji, and Tonga.

The Solomon Islands have a new look squad containing a mixture of youth and experience.

Their captain Elliott Ragomo is a veteran of four World Cups and the 32-year-old is confident of a strong showing over the next week.

"Well, we've prepared a long time for this tournament. And I think we have some very young players in the team and also some old boys, but I think we are really looking forward for this tournament and we're excited to be here and ready to kick start." Ragomo said.

The Solomon Islands are in Group B alongside New Caledonia, Tahiti, and Samoa.

OFC Futsal Consultant Juliano Schmeling believes New Zealand and the Solomon Islands won’t have it all their own way during the tournament.

"Definitely, I totally believe Fiji is the team that is improving. Vanuatu is also improving, and Tahiti weren’t in Fiji last year but are here and they’ll be a team who will compete. I believe New Caledonia will be competitive and there will be some very close matches." Schmeling said.