Mixed feelings for Lowry ahead of carnival’s second day - Loveracing.NZ

Friday, 29 September, 2023 - 14:03

Local trainer Guy Lowry held his own against the country’s biggest stables on the opening day of the Hawke’s Bay Spring Carnival earlier this month, and he is hoping for more of the same at Hastings on Saturday, but he will have to do it without the exciting up-and-comer Jimmysstar.

Lowry came away with a win and two placings from Tarzino Trophy Day on September 9, with Jimmysstar winning the $65,000 Remember ‘Jooky’ Premier (1300m) while The Stoney One and Gohugo were second placegetters in Rating 75 and Rating 65 grade respectively.

Jimmysstar’s impressive performance earned him the second win of a three-start career, having previously finished second on debut last December before winning at Wanganui in April.

Lowry predicts a bright future for the four-year-old Per Incanto gelding, but that future now lies on the other side of the Tasman.

"It was a good win on the first day and he came through it really well," Lowry said. "But he’s on a plane over the weekend and will be joining Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.

"I think he’s a pretty exciting horse. It’s hard to get rid of a horse like him. But you can run for three times the money in the same grade over there, and the owners are keeping a share in him. I don’t blame them at all and I hope he does a great job for them."

Lowry will still saddle three runners on the middle day of the carnival this weekend, including the promising The Stoney One in the NZB Ready To Run Sale Trainers’ Series Premier (1200m).

The Pierro gelding has had 11 starts for two wins and seven placings, and he overcame a tough wide run for a close second behind Fashion Shoot over the same course and distance three weeks ago.

"It was a good run that day and I’ve been happy with him since then," Lowry said. "I think he’ll be competitive. He’s drawn well. This is the race that I’ve been targeting for him."

Lowry believes The Stoney One will be untroubled by underfoot conditions at Hastings. The track was rated Heavy10 on Thursday morning, but Lowry expects improved footing by the time Saturday’s meeting gets underway.

"I don’t think he likes heavy ground, but I think he’ll cope with what it’s going to be like on Saturday," Lowry said. "The wind is getting up here now and it’ll be drying. I wouldn’t be surprised to see it come back to a 7."

Stablemate Gohugo brings consistent form into the Colliers Commerical HB Premier (1400m). A maiden winner over this course and distance in April, he has placed in all of his four starts since. He was runner-up behind Dimaggio in a 1600m Rating 65 on the first day of the meeting.

"He’s racing pretty well," Lowry said. "The first day was probably the one I was really targeting with him, but he’s been doing well since that race and has to be given another chance. Dropping back in distance isn’t a problem for him."

Belcamina could be the big improver of the Lowry team when she lines up in the Villa Maria Premier (2100m). A blue-blooded daughter of Savabeel and the Group One performer Eleonora, she was a winner over 2000m in March. Her first two appearances of her latest campaign have seen her finish seventh over 1300m and ninth over 1600m.

"She’s been looking for a bit more ground," Lowry said. "I think she’s going in the right direction, and she should be more competitive on Saturday than she was in those first two races.

"She’s nominated for the New Zealand Cup (Gr.3, 3200m), and that’s a target I’m thinking of working towards with her."