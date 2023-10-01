Taramea Lad confirms New Zealand Cup bid - Loveracing.NZ

Sunday, 1 October, 2023 - 14:49

Versatile galloper Taramea Lad provided ample evidence he will be a force to be reckoned with in the Gr.3 Martin Collins New Zealand Cup (3200m) in November with a stout staying performance to take out the Waimakariri Businesses North Canterbury Cup (2000m) at Riccarton.

The five-year-old son of Ekraar had started one of the favourites for the Gr.3 Winter Cup (1600m) back in August and despite finishing near the rear of the field he was seen making ground appreciably in the concluding stages behind winner Belardo Boy.

Trainer Ellis Winsloe gave him a quick freshen up and fitted him for Saturday’s contest with a pipe opener over 1600m at Riccarton earlier in the month where again he was seen running on strongly into third.

Punters liked what they saw and installed him the $4.90 equal favourite for the feature flat race on Saturday and he didn’t disappoint as he fought off a determined challenge from North Island visitor Aljay to ease clear in the last 100m after making his challenge as the widest runner in the home straight.

Winsloe, who co-bred and shares in the ownership of Taramea Lad with Kurow couple Barry and Heather Gray, is walking a tightrope to have the horse ready for the New Zealand Cup.

"That was a top win today but I was actually hoping for a good track to see how he would handle it," Winsloe said.

"We’re getting him ready for the New Zealand Cup but he’s never raced on a firm track before.

"I have every faith he will get the trip and I’m pretty sure he will go on good ground but you don’t know until they have had a go on it.

"The other problem is finding a suitable race next for him as here isn’t anything down home and not much more up here, which is an eight-hour float trip away each time.

"The Metropolitan Trophy (Listed, 2600m) is a race we will look to the week before the Cup but we need to find a suitable middle distance before then."

Winsloe was also delighted to get another win for the Gray’s who have been stable clients since he took up training.

"Barry and Heather have been with me from the start and we have bred quite a few and raced a few more," he said.

"They used to be based down home but these days they are in charge of the Hakataramea Station in South Canterbury, one of the biggest in New Zealand.

"To have a good horse with them is a thrill and I think there are a few more wins in him which we will get to celebrate together."

Taramea Lad is the first foal of Fully Fledged mare Queenofharpz, a mare with an extended family that includes dual Group One winner Staring and has now won five of his 17 starts.