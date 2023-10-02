Tokyo Tycoon out of Guineas - LOVERACING.NZ

Monday, 2 October, 2023 - 17:19

Exciting three-year-old Tokyo Tycoon has been ruled out of the Gr.1 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai New Zealand 2000 Guines (1600m) at Riccarton next month.

The heavy going proved too tough at Hastings on Saturday for the Mark Walker and Sam Bergerson-trained runner, with the $1.40 favourite finishing fifth in the Gr.2 Hawke’s Bay Guineas (1400m).

Bergerson was met by a very tired horse following the race and the decision was made to send the talented son of Satono Aladdin for a spell and shift their focus towards the $1.5 million Karaka Million 3YO Classic (1600m) in January.

"The track didn’t suit and Opie (Bosson, jockey) said he never felt comfortable," Bergerson said. "It (track) was quite loose, and he couldn’t accelerate on that ground. I looked at him in the tie-ups after the race and he was pretty knackered.

"He left feed over the weekend. We chucked him on the scales and he was pretty light for him.

"He is going to go out for a spell. We are going to give him three weeks out in the grass and let him recover, and then just aim him for the Karaka Million at the end of January."

The Karaka Million has always been the main aim for Tokyo Tycoon, with the 2000 Guineas only entering calculations a matter of weeks ago when return flights between Auckland and Christchurch became available. "It was always going to be a bit of a task trying to get him there (2000 Guineas)," Bergerson said. "When he first came in, we were always going to have to look after him and mind him pretty well because he is not the biggest and there is not a lot to come and go on him.

"We initially thought we were going to miss it (Guineas) and then when the flight came up that he could fly to and from Christchurch we thought maybe he would be a chance.

"But it’s not to be and the Karaka Million is the goal now."

Hastings wasn’t a happy hunting ground for stablemate Campionessa either, beating just the one runner home in the Gr.1 Arrowfield Stud Plate (1600m), and returned home on the sick list.

"Unfortunately, Campionessa picked up a bit of a bug on the way home and had a bit of a temperature on Sunday morning. She is going to go for a short break as well," Bergerson said.

"She had a blood taken this morning and it didn’t come back that flash, so we are just going to have to treat her with antibiotics and give her a quiet couple of weeks and then build her towards racing over the summer.

"Hopefully we can get her back in time for the Zabeel Classic (Gr.1, 2000m) in December."

It was better news for the connections of Aromatic, who ran seventh in the Arrowfield Stud Plate.

"Aromatic is really good, it was just a pity that she got knocked over at the top of the straight," Bergerson said. "I thought she was strong enough through the line and we are going to have a crack at the 2000m (Gr.1 Livamol Classic, 2040m).

"The step up in trip will really suit her." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk