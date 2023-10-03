Forsman hoping for improved Tauranga track - LOVERACING.NZ

Tuesday, 3 October, 2023 - 15:33

Andrew Forsman took home Group One spoils on a rain-affected track at Hastings last weekend with Mustang Valley, but the Cambridge trainer is hoping for a better surface in the Bay of Plenty on Wednesday for his promising fillies.

Forsman will present in-form three-year-old pairing of Satin Doll and Mary Shan at the Tauranga meeting, with both searching for their maiden victory in the Gartshore Construction Maiden 3YO (1300m).

A daughter of Almanzor, Mary Shan has impressed in her two career starts, finishing a stylish third on debut behind Lupo Solitario, and came from last to storm home into second last start. The filly has received a favourable barrier draw (2) in the age-group event, with Forsman likely opting for this race over the Owens ISF Maiden 1400.

"Mary Shan will probably be in the 3YO race as she’s drawn a bit better, she’s trialled well on rain-affected going and we’re hoping it does improve a little bit so she might be better off in that race," Forsman said.

Joining the stablemate is Dissident filly Satin Doll, who recorded two third placings on the Cambridge all-weather surface before Forsman held off starting her on heavy surfaces and won’t be changing his tactics if the Tauranga track remains a Heavy10.

"She would only run if the track improved a lot but she has drawn a little bit awkwardly in that field," he said.

Both of Forsman’s fillies hold early nominations for the Gr.1 Barneswood Farm 1000 Guineas (1600m) in six weeks’ time, alongside stablemates Aprilia, Ethereal Star and Eloise.

Forsman hopes a step up in distance will suit four-year-old Light of Plutus when he contests the Super Liquor Greerton 2100m, while Imarichgirl comes off a luckless third last start at Tauranga to be a key chance in the Vosper Property Management 1600m.

"He’s (Light of Plutus) been knocking on the door, but he hasn’t won one yet, so hopefully with a couple of runs in this preparation he’s improved and ready for the middle distance," Forsman said.

"Imarichgirl was a little bit unlucky course and distance last Saturday, she faces a little bit of a quick back-up but she should improve again.

"She was only second-up for that, third-up now with a good draw and a good rider on (Craig Grylls) so she should be hard to beat." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk