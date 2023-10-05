Tahiti and New Zealand advance to final of OFC Futsal Nations Cup 2023

Thursday, 5 October, 2023 - 21:04

New Zealand has overcome a ferocious challenge from the Solomon Islands to advance to the final of the OFC Futsal Nations Cup 2023, where they will face Tahiti.

In a match low on clear cut chances, it was the more clinical Kiwis who took the chances presented to them as the Solomon Islands struggled to assert themselves.

For the first time in five World Cup cycles a country other than the Solomon Islands will represent Oceania at the FIFA Futsal World Cup.

Any nerves that the hosts may have held were eased within the first five minutes. A quick kick-in presented the ball to Logan Wisnewski and he rattled a first-time effort high into the roof of the net to give New Zealand the lead.

Micah Lea’alafa almost produced a carbon copy effort at the other end but his shot rose too high, clearing the crossbar of Kiwi ‘keeper Mike Antamanov.

With only a few minutes left in the first-half, New Zealand grabbed what would prove to be a crucial second. A through ball found No.9 Stephen Ashby-Peckham and when goalkeeper Cliff Sasau could only parry the ball, Ashby-Peckham was on hand to convert the rebound.

The Solomon Islands were handed a lifeline minutes into the second-half. A short corner was laid off to Charlie Otainao and first-time shot was too fast for Antamanov, finding the net through the stopper’s legs.

The joy would be short-lived however, as the Kiwis worked a kick-in to Rahan Ali and his smart lay-off was side-footed low into the net by Casey Sharplin.

Solomon Islands valiant efforts to find a way back in were thwarted late on however, when Calvin Do’oro was shown a red card following his second yellow of the evening in the 35th minute.

Despite a goal in the final minute from Elis Mana, New Zealand held on to clinch victory - aided by a goal from goalkeeper Mike Antamanov, taking advantage of an unguarded Solomon Islands’ net.

New Zealand: 4 (Logan WISNEWSKI 4′, Stephen ASHBY-PECKHAM 18′, Casey SHARPLIN 28′, Mike ANTAMANOV 40′)

Solomon Islands: 2 (Charlie OTAINAO 26′, Elis MANA 40′)

HT: 2-0

The first semi-final has produced a classic with Tahiti winning 7-3 over Fiji at the Bruce Pulman Arena in Auckland.

In a match that ebbed and flowed throughout with changes in momentum, the Tahitian side never trailed and won through to a decider against New Zealand or the Solomon Islands who play the second semi-final this evening.

Tahiti created the first opening in the second minute when Vincent Tinomoe fired against the post before Fijian keeper Kitione Baleloa pulled off a super save to deny Tetuanui Tinomoe.

Tahiti deservedly took the lead in the 7th minute when captain Akareva Riaria blasted past Baleloa.

However, four minutes later Fiji were level when Gabriele Matanisiga pounced on a rebound to beat Tahiti’s goalkeeper Puarea Roe. The momentum of the game had shifted and Matanisiga came close moments later before Ramzan Khan forced a diving save from Roe.

Against the run of play Tahiti took the lead again with captain Riaria grabbing his second, side footing the ball past a crowded Fijian defence into the goal in the 13th minute.

Roe then pulled off a blinder to deny Fijian captain Filipe Baravilala an equaliser with five minutes remaining in the half.

Fijian keeper Baleloa was red carded for a late challenge on Vincent Tinomoe and his side was forced to play the next two minutes with four players and the Tahiti skipper Riaria made the extra plater count after a patient buildup he fired the ball into the left-hand corner of the net for his hat-trick.

Fiji were forced to play third choice Beniamino Mateinaqara in goal after first choice keeper Emori Ragata was injured during the final Group match against Vanuatu.

Restored to their full complement, Fiji stunned Tahiti on the break with Dave Radrigai pulling a goal back just before the break.

And just after the break Fiji were level, thanks to a wonderful right foot strike from their skipper Baravilala.

Riaria should have had his fourth goal for Tahiti three minutes into the second half but couldn’t direct his shot past Roe.

Fiji came closes twice in a minute to taking the lead in the 28th minute as first Matanisiga blasted against the post and then Tevita Waranivalu did the same within seconds of each other.

Matanisiga again went close with less than nine minutes remaining before Tahiti hit the front on the break with a classy finish from Tetuanui Tinomoe and then the skipper scored his fourth. Fiji took off their keeper in search of an equaliser but turned over the ball and Tinomoe scored a second before Olivier Hirihiri scored to wrap up the win for Tahiti.

Tahiti: 7 (Akareva RIARIA 7’, 13’, 18’, 38′, Tetuanui TINOMOE 32’, 39′, Olivier HIRIHIRI 40′)

Fiji: 3 (Gabriele MATANISIGA 9’, Dave RADRIGAI 20’, Filipe BARAVILALA 21’)

HT: 3-2