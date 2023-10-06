Uareastar gearing up for Cups tilt - LOVERACING.NZ

Friday, 6 October, 2023 - 17:04

Uareastar will continue her comeback when she heads to Hawera on Saturday to contest the NZ Farmers Livestock LTD Egmont Cup (2100m).

The seven-year-old mare reached the pinnacle of staying racing in New Zealand when taking out the Gr.2 Auckland Cup (3200m) last year, but was forced to take an extended break from racing after tearing a tendon.

She had 18 months away from the track and trainer Fraser Auret has been pleased with the way she responded to her rehab.

"She had a very minor tear in her tendon. She had a stem cell injected into it and a long rehab. The legs looks fantastic," he said.

The daughter of Jakkalberry made her raceday return at Hastings last month where she was unplaced over 1600m and Auret believes she will be a lot more competitive this weekend over a more suitable trip.

"It had been over a year between runs, so it was almost a glorified trial more than anything," Auret said of Uareastar’s first-up run.

"I am super pleased with where she is at and how she is going.

"Getting up closer to a trip that she operates at, you would expect her to be more competitive on Saturday."

Uareastar’s main aim this spring is the Gr.3 Martin Collins New Zealand Cup (3200m) at Riccarton next month, with Auret waiting until after Saturday before deciding if she needs another lead-in run.

"Her main aim this spring is the New Zealand Cup and we are just building back towards that," he said.

"It is four weeks to the Feilding Cup (2100m) at Trentham so that looks the next logical step. It depends on whether we need to fit in another race or not as she builds up to the two-mile contest."

Further Cups targets await Uareastar later in the season, with Auret hoping to have another crack at the Auckland Cup in autumn.

"At this stage we might bypass the Wellington Cup (Gr.3, 3200m) with it being right in the heat of summer and certainly another tilt at the Auckland Cup would be fantastic, if it is possible," he said.

Auret is also looking forward to lining up promising three-year-old filly Race Ace in the Metcalfe Real Estate 3YO (1200m) this weekend.

The daughter of Swiss Ace finished runner-up on debut and Auret said Saturday’s result will dictate whether they press on towards the Gr.1 Barneswood Farm New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m) at Riccarton next month.

"I think Saturday is more a bit about just seeing where she fits into things," he said. "You nominate these young horses with intentions of going to better things and we will soon know where we are at because although it isn’t a big field (on Saturday), it certainly has plenty of depth."

Auret is also hoping to see bold showings from stablemates Miss Pamella and Derryaire in the NZB Ready To Run Trainers Series 1200 and Egmont Tyres 1600 respectively.

"We have just been patient with Miss Pamella and given her a bit of time to mature," Auret said. "She is lightly tried and has shown some promise. Derryaire is in the same boat, she has been pretty genuine all the way through." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk