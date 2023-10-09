Sydney campaign looming for La Crique - LOVERACING.NZ

Monday, 9 October, 2023 - 15:26

Sydney is calling La Crique following her placing in last Saturday’s Listed Matamata Cup (1600m),

With trainers Simon and Katrina Alexander having withdrawn her from the Gr.1 Arrowfield Sud Plate (1600m) a week prior, the couple elected to give her a hit-out over a mile closer to home where the lightly-framed mare was lumbered with 60kg.

Pitted against star mare Legarto, La Crique was taken forward early by Jasmine Fawcett, eventually assuming control of the race and kicked clear of her opposition at the turn. However, she felt the weight on her back down the straight and finished third behind her more fancied rival.

Her connections were pleased with what they saw, with her performance giving them the confidence to continue with their Sydney spring plans.

"I think we had to go forward carrying that weight, it would have just made it harder for her chasing anything from the back. I don’t think we would have ended up in the placing we had if we had taken that option," Katrina Alexander said.

"Under the circumstances, I think Jasmine rode a good race and tried to use all the back straight to get across quietly to end up in the lead. "The horse showed she wanted to let down in the straight, but she is probably one of the lightest weighing racehorses out there, let alone lugging that weight around. "I thought it was a nice, brave run. We achieved what we wanted to - she had to have a hit-out and it was nice to see if we could resume our normal racing pattern if we wanted to, which she did. "Everything went to plan and it was as good as we could have expected from the day."

La Crique is now set to fly to Sydney later this week where she is set to contest the Gr.3 Craven Plate (2000m) and A$2 million Five Diamonds (1800m).

"She is booked to fly on Sunday, so as long as we are happy with her this week, we will continue with those plans," Alexander said. - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk