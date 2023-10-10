Lupo Solitario on track for Sarten - LOVERACING.NZ

Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 - 16:03

Exciting three-year-old Lupo Solitario is exciting trainer Danica Guy ahead of his first tilt at stakes level next weekend.

The son of Satono Aladdin has impressed in his two starts to date, winning on debut over 1200m at Te Rapa in August, before posting the same result at Tauranga over 1300m a month later.

Guy has been pleased with his progress since that outing and is looking forward to tackling what is set to be a strong Gr.2 James and Annie Sarten Memorial (1400m) at Te Rapa on Saturday-week.

"Lupo is flying. Everything is going well and I am very happy with him," Guy said.

"He will go to the Sarten next weekend and he is on target for that at this stage.

"There will be no shame in defeat there, I am sure, and there is still so much improvement to come from his racing style. "The penny hasn’t dropped with him yet. I think a run in a high-pressure race is exactly what he needs at this point to make a racehorse out of him."

The spelling paddock is beckoning Lupo Solitario following next weekend’s run, with an eye towards the $1.5 million Karaka Million 3YO Classic (1600m) in January for the gelding purchased, who was purchased out of Rich Hill Stud’s 2022 New Zealand Bloodstock Book 2 Yearling Sale draft for $82,500.

"I would say he will be freshened and then we will work backwards from the Karaka Million as that looks like the ideal target for him," Guy said.

"He has got to go to the Karaka Million as a finished racehorse and he has still got a bit to go I think." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk