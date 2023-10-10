Kiwi Ferns name 9 debutantes for Jillaroos clash - New Zealand Rugby League

Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 - 17:33

Kiwi Ferns head coach Ricky Henry has made his selection for the Kiwi Ferns' first game in the Pacific Championships on Saturday.

In the Kiwi Ferns' first appearance against the Jillaroos since their World Cup final loss to the Australians last year, nine debutantes will be looking to rewrite history in Townsville.

Head coach Ricky Henry says his selection reflects the need for balance across the team.

"We have some really exciting outside backs in the line-up, which also means some hard decisions were made."

Ricky says being forced to make tough decisions ahead of game day can only be a good thing though, with a talented team of individuals to select from.

Among the team of debutantes kickstarting the Pacific Championships is NRLW Rookie of the Year and winger Annessa Biddle and her Sharks teammate and hooker, Brooke Anderson.

2016 was the last time the Kiwi Ferns beat the Australians.

"We won't be sitting back and taking it lightly," says Ricky.

"2026 is where we are looking to but we are here to win these games as we develop this new team."

Jillaroos v Kiwi Ferns kick-off Saturday 14 October 8pm (NZT).

2023 Kiwi Ferns Pacific Championship Team List:

1. Apii Nicholls Canberra Raiders

2. Annessa Biddle Cronulla Sharks

3. Shanice Parker Newcastle Knights

4. Mele Hufanga Brisbane Broncos

5. Leianne Tufaga Wests Tigers

6. Ashleigh Quinlan Canberra Raiders

7. Raecene McGregor St George Illawarra Dragons

8. Mya Hill-Moana Sydney Roosters

9. Brooke Anderson Cronulla Sharks

10. Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa St George Illawarra Dragons

11. Otesa Pule Sydney Roosters

12. Laishon Albert-Jones Newcastle Knights

13. Georgia Hale Gold Coast Titans

Interchange

14. Tyla Nathan-Wong St George Illawarra Dragons

15. Najvada Georga Wests Tigers

16. Jasmine Fogavini Brisbane Broncos

17. Amelia Pasikala Sydney Roosters

18. Abigail Roache New Castle Knights