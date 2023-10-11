World's first international women's rugby tournament to kick off next Friday 20 October in Wellington

Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 - 14:43

Six of the world’s best rugby teams will come to New Zealand this October and November to compete in WXV, a brand-new, three-tiered, international women’s 15s rugby competition that aims to supercharge the sport.

The top level, WXV1, features Australia, Canada, England, Wales, France and New Zealand, who will compete in three matches each over three consecutive weekends kicking off in Wellington on Friday 20 October.

WXV has been developed by World Rugby to increase the reach, competitiveness and value of elite women's rugby and will be held every year except for Rugby World Cup years.

The competition will give national teams more opportunities to play competitively and their fans more opportunities to see the best teams and the biggest names in women's rugby compete on a global stage.

In 2023, the first year of the competition, New Zealand will host the top level teams, WXV1, while South Africa will host WXV2 and WXV3 will be held in Dubai.

There are six teams in each level playing in a cross-pool format. Teams for WXV1 were selected from the top three in the Women’s Six Nations (Europe) and World Rugby Pacific Four Series (Rugby Americas North/Oceania).

Teams will each compete in three matches, over three weekends, with the competition kicking off at Sky Stadium in Wellington on 20 and 21 October. Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin will host matches on 27 and 28 October and the competition will culminate in Auckland, at Go Media Mount Smart Stadium, on 3 and 4 November.

New Zealand and England will close the competition in a blockbuster showdown at Go Media Mount Smart Stadium on Saturday 4 November, where the Black Ferns will hope to triumph over the Red Roses in a repeat performance of that which crowned them champions of the Rugby World Cup in 2022.

New Zealand Rugby CEO, Mark Robinson, said: "Last year’s Rugby World Cup unified and inspired our nation. We witnessed the passion and the enjoyment Aotearoa has for the women’s game. We are thrilled to host the inaugural WXV 1 tournament here in New Zealand. This offers fans another opportunity to witness the best of women’s rugby right on their doorstep.

"We look forward to seeing New Zealanders throw their support behind women’s sport as New Zealand once again becomes the focal point for international women’s rugby."

Match tickets are available here and all WXV1 matches will be broadcast in New Zealand by Sky Sports.