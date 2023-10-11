Hastings a happy hunting ground for MacGregor - LOVERACING.NZ

Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 - 15:51

The final day of the Hawke’s Bay Spring Carnival has been a happy hunting ground for Alby MacGregor and Times Ticking, and the Opaki trainer is hoping that continues on Saturday.

Times Ticking finished runner-up behind Two Illicit in the Gr.3 Spring Sprint (1400m) on the same day in 2021 before returning last year to go one better in the feature sprint.

The son of Tavistock subsequently added a further two stakes victories to his tally in the Gr.3 Canterbury Gold Cup (2000m) and Listed Easter Cup (1600m) at Riccarton earlier this year, giving MacGregor the confidence to tackle elite-level targets with his pride and joy this term.

Times Ticking was initially earmarked to kick-off his preparation in the Gr.1 Tarzino Trophy (1400m) on the opening day of the carnival, but those plans were curtailed by injury and MacGregor turned his focus to the Gr.1 Arrowfield Stud Plate (1600m) a fortnight ago where his gelding ran home well for fourth.

"He was going to start the first day but he got a crook foot, so we had to pull him out," MacGregor said.

"It was a pretty good run (in the Arrowfield) under the circumstances. He got back a bit, but he came home well, and he has done well since."

The Wairarapa duo will return to Hastings this weekend to tackle the Gr.1 Livamol Classic (2040m) and MacGregor is hopeful of picking up a Group One result with his charge.

"It would be great to get a result on Saturday," he said. "Lisa Allpress will ride him again. She rode him in the trials and in the mile."

All going to plan after Saturday, MacGregor will head south with Times Ticking next month, with an eye towards the New Zealand Cup Week at Riccarton.

"The plan is to go down for the Coupland’s (Gr.3, 1600m), he loves it down south," MacGregor said. - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk