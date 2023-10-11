Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 - 20:11

Rivals - Les Bleus documentary series launches exclusively on NZR+

Rivals - Les Bleus - a new documentary series looking back on three iconic New Zealand v France Rugby World Cup matches premieres exclusively on NZR+ tonight (7PM NZDT).

Season one of Rivals features All Blacks captain Richie McCaw and France captain Thierry Dusautoir, the two openside flankers at the centre of the action in three epic Rugby World Cup clashes between their two countries in 2007, 2011 and 2015. The two rugby greats share their thoughts on the pressures of three intense knock out matches while re-living three of the most important Tests of their illustrious rugby careers.

Episode 1 takes the two men back to Cardiff, 2007 where France shocked the rugby world in the World Cup quarterfinal. Episode 2 charts the tense final at Eden Park in New Zealand in 2011, while Episode 3 comes full circle back to Cardiff where the McCaw and Dusautoir squared off as Captains of their teams in another thrilling quarterfinal.

McCaw reflected on the filming the series with Dusautoir and getting to know one of his toughest opponents off the field, "It was great to catch up with Thierry again and remember these three matches that were such a big part of both our careers. We shared some massive moments on the field as opponents, and this experience allowed us to look back together all these years later, but now as friends.

"The emotions might’ve been different between winning and losing, but what struck me was how similar some of our memories were; the pride of representing our country, handling pressure, the joy of victory and pain of defeat. Those three Rugby World Cup games had it all."

Dusautoir, a young star in 2007 who would become one of France’s most inspirational Captains added, "We never get a lot of opportunities to have a conversation around the games. Thanks to the show, it has been nice to get our different perceptions of the same event and more importantly to get the point which gather us: a lot of respect of each other, the love of the game and the pride of representing our country."

Rivals - Les Bleus episodes will be released each day exclusively on NZR+, the new digital streaming platform launched by New Zealand Rugby (NZR) to inspire and connect All Blacks and rugby fans across the world.

Free to subscribe to and available globally, NZR+ features behind the scenes, exclusive, and original content that can’t be found anywhere else, including the All Blacks Podcast, NZR Podcast, Small Blacks TV and content series on key moments in the history of New Zealand’s representative teams.

To watch season one of Rivals (Les Bleus) click here or download the NZR+ app.