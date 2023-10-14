Spain Sail Grand Prix preview

Saturday, 14 October, 2023 - 02:29

It's race time in Cadiz! The final event in Europe before the fleet will head to the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix in December. Tune in this weekend to cheer the team on in the Spain Sail Grand Prix!

"We’ve had a pretty good start to the season with a 3rd, 4th and 5th. I think that’s really respectable especially in a fleet like this. We had one bad event which really hurt us on the overall leaderboard. We are a really strong team, we’re sailing really well and I'm happy with where we are."

Phil Robertson, Driver