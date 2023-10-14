'Adam continues million-dollar dream for Old at Hastings'

Saturday, 14 October, 2023 - 16:23

Matamata horseman Glenn Old’s million-dollar dream continued with Adam I Am on Saturday, after the classy galloper backed up his highly-discussed maiden victory with an equally impressive performance to score at Hastings.

Old and the remainder of the Adam I Am syndicate had received high interest from buyers for their Almanzor gelding since his Matamata showing, but have retained their ownership aiming to target the first edition of the $1 million Elsdon Park Aotearoa Classic (1600m) for four-year-olds at TAB Karaka Millions in January.

Adam I Am took his first step on a potentially lucrative journey when contesting the competitive Dan D’Esposito Memorial MAAT (1400m) event on Livamol Classic Day, starting a firm $2.00 race-favourite with TAB bookmakers and broke boldly from the 1400m start under Jasmine Fawcett.

The four-year-old eventually settled in prime positioning fourth behind a strong tempo set by Herbert, and was carefully guided off the fence by Fawcett turning for home. Despite racing greenly in the earlier stages of the straight, Adam I Am swept past Herbert and pulled away to score comfortably by two-and-a-quarter lengths to The Diviner and second-favourite Channel Surfer.

"I was just really happy with how Jasmine handled him, very retractable in the box seat and he relaxed well. She pulled him off heels and presented him, and he found the line nicely," Old said.

"We’ve always had a feeling from him, you get a gut feeling once in your life from a horse and we believe this horse could be a ride."

Regular rider Fawcett was thrilled to claim a second victory aboard the gelding, who handled the confines of the inside running rail comfortably.

"That was his first time being cuddled up amongst them so I was a bit nervous, but he just fell asleep beautifully and found the line really strong," she said.

"Glenn’s preparing him to go over more ground, obviously the Karaka Million 4YO Mile so I think he’s right on for that. Glenn’s had a few good horses in his time so he knows."

Adam I Am is the current second-favourite for the newly-instated four-year-old feature at $8 with TAB bookmakers, the first line of betting sitting at $4 with $10 million Golden Eagle-bound mare Legarto.

"I’d like to give him a little break somewhere for two or three weeks, then bring him back and have one or two runs before the big one," Old said.

"He’s put the starting fee away today so that’s good."

Adam I Am also rewarded passionate punting club Boys Get Paid with his Hastings victory, the racing enthusiasts placing a $40,000 bet on the gelding at $2.30 (fixed odds), returning a $92,000 purse.