'Kiwis in the top 10 after the swim leg of The 2023 Vinfast Ironman World Championship'

Sunday, 15 October, 2023 - 08:45

It’s a historic day for the VinFast IRONMAN World Championship. For the first time ever, women have their own race day and action kicked off this morning with over 2,000 female athletes diving into Kailua Bay in Kona, Hawaii for the start of the World Championship.

The women’s professional field is possibly the best ever assembled at an IRONMAN World Championship, with over 50 athletes competing for the title of 2023 IRONMAN World Champion.

As anticipated, Lucy Charles-Barclay (GBR) exited the swim leg first in a time of 49 minutes and 36 seconds. Excitingly, two athletes from New Zealand finished their swim inside the top 10, exiting T1 and out onto the bike in strong positions.

Rebecca Clarke (NZL) had a typically strong swim, exiting onto the Kailua Pier in fourth position in a strong pack of chasing women.

Hannah Berry (NZL), making her IRONMAN World Championship debut, was out of the water and through T1 in 10th place. During the early stages of the bike a pack of strong riders formed, with Berry able to ride alongside the experience of reigning IRONMAN World Champion Chelsea Sodaro (USA) and 2019 World Champion Anne Haug (GER).

In the age group race, New Zealand’s Vanessa Murray was the fastest athlete out of the water, and after 40km of the bike holds over a four-minute lead to second place.

Beginning in the crystal-clear waters of Kailua Bay, athletes taking part in the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship tackled the ROKA 3.8km ocean swim before they headed out on the 180km FulGaz™ bike course, renowned for its historic long sustained climbs, strong crosswinds, and exposed terrain beauty with lava fields on one side and the ocean coastline on the other. The final leg of their race sees athletes take on the 42.2km HOKA run course.

2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship

Professional Women’s Race - Swim Times

Lucy Charles-Barclay (GBR) 00:49:36

Haley Chura (USA) 00:51:06

Lauren Brandon (USA) 00:51:09

Rebecca Clarke (NZL) 00:51:11

Lotte Wilms (NLD) 00:51:13

Rachel Zilinskas (USA) 00:51:15

Taylor Knibb (USA) 00:51:16

Sarah Crowley (AUS) 00:52:00

Pamela Oliveira (BRA) 00:52:01

Hannah Berry (NZL) 00:53:29

Enjoy live race-day coverage of the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship triathlon globally via www.ironman.com/live.

For more information about the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship women’s race in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, please visit https://www.ironman.com/im-world-championship-2023.