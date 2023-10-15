'Action heating up following bike leg at 2023 Vinfast Ironman World Championship'

Sunday, 15 October, 2023 - 12:42

The competition is heating up at the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship women’s race in Kailua-Kona, Hawai’i following the bike leg.

Great Britain’s Lucy Charles-Barclay leads the way after the 3.8km swim and 180km ride, returning to town almost four minutes ahead of American debutant Taylor Knibb, with Charles-Barclay finishing in a time of 4:32:29.

Jocelyn McCauley finished the ride third, just ahead of Germany’s Laura Philipp.

New Zealand’s Hannah Berry leads the way for Oceania, coming off the bike in 12th position and well in the hunt for a top 10 finish at her first IRONMAN World Championship.

Fellow Kiwi Rebecca Clarke was just behind Berry in 14th position, just over 18 minutes off the lead.

Sarah Crowley was the first Australian to finish the 180km ride, currently in 16th position, with Canberra’s Penny Slater 19th.

Chloe Lane is 31st, with former AFLW player Kate Gillespie-Jones 37th, Laura Brown 45th and Sarah Thomas 46th.

Athletes are now taking on the 42.2km run course, before finishing on the famous IRONMAN World Championship red carpet.

2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship

Professional Women’s Race - Post Bike Times

Lucy Charles-Barclay (GBR) 5:24:33

Taylor Knibb (USA) 5:28:21

Jocelyn McCauley (USA) 5:35:20

Laura Philipp (GER) 5:35:20

Lisa Norden (SWE) 5:35:23

Daniela Ryf (SUI) 5:35:46

Anna Haug (GER) 5:36:47

Skye Moench (USA) 5:38:16

Ruth Astle (GBR) 5:41:07

Sara Svensk (SWE) 5:41:47

--

12. Hannah Berry (NZL) 5:42:38

14. Rebecca Clarke (NZL) 5:43:13

16: Sarah Crowley (AUS) 5:45:44

19. Penny Slater (AUS) 5:46:35

31. Chloe Lane (AUS) 5:55:03

37. Kate Gillespie-Jones (AUS) 6:07:27

45. Laura Brown (AUS) 6:22:27

46. Sarah Thomas (AUS) 6:32:55

For more information about the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship women’s race in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, please visit https://www.ironman.com/im-world-championship-2023.