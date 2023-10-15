'High hopes for impressive Ashburton winner'

Sunday, 15 October, 2023 - 15:45

Promising filly Quintabelle did her Gr.1 Barneswood Farm New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m) prospects no harm when she stylishly cleared maiden ranks at Ashburton on Saturday.

On a day where racing was abandoned after the running of the third event on the programme due to gale-force winds, the Shane Kennedy and Anna Furlong-trained daughter of Embellish impressed many with a sharp home straight sprint that carried her to victory over 1600m in the opening race on the day.

A tidy late run for fourth behind quality galloper Trobriand has put the writing on the wall at the filly’s last start and she franked that effort in the hands of Krishna Mudhoo on Saturday.

Mudhoo didn’t bustle his mount in the early stages and was still spotting the leaders a large margin turning for home.

Asked for her effort at that point, Quintabelle stormed home against the rail to win easing up by a length and indicated she has plenty more in store for her.

"She was really impressive and has been building to a performance like that," Furlong said.

"We knew the mile would suit her and when Krishna asked her for an effort the response was very good.

"She is tracking nicely for the 1000 Guineas so we will just keep asking her to step up and if she copes with that she could be a nice prospect there and also later on when we think she will get even further."

Quintabelle has some strong staying blood in her veins, being the younger half-sister to Gr.3 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (2400m) winner Dionysus who also finished third in the Gr.3 Wellington Cup (3200m) earlier this year.

Kennedy and Furlong will be well represented at the rescheduled Ashburton meeting on Monday where the remaining eight races from Saturday will be run.

"Hopefully the wind will drop for tomorrow (Monday) as it was just a nightmare on Saturday," Furlong said.

"We have quite a few of the team still to race including Second Thought in the Ashburton Cup (1600m) and Warning Signal in the Barneswood Farm Stakes (Gr.3, 1400m).

"Second Thought went a beauty for third fresh-up at Riccarton and we finally have her on target for the Spring Classic (Listed, 1800m) later this month, while Warning Signal is another filly we hope we can get to the 1000 Guineas.

"We are hoping they can put their hands up for those better races but it is just good to be able to complete these races as they are vital to the build-up for so many runners heading to Cup Week at Riccarton next month."