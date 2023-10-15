Fisher-Harris to Lead Kiwis in Pacific Championships - NZRL

Sunday, 15 October, 2023 - 17:45

Penrith’s three-times NRL premiership-winning prop James Fisher-Harris has been named to lead the New Zealand Kiwis in their Pacific Championships campaign.

The 27-year-old Northlander’s captaincy appointment was announced last night as the Kiwis and the New Zealand Kiwis A squads assembled in Auckland ahead of the Labour Weekend triple-header at Eden Park next Saturday.

The Kiwis take on Toa Samoa while the New Zealand A side will face Mate Ma’a Tonga A on a day when the Kiwis Ferns meet Mate Ma’a Tonga.

Fisher-Harris takes over the captaincy from veteran Kiwi Jesse Bromwich who has called time on his international career.

The 37 players selected for the two New Zealand teams gathered with staff and an array of Kiwi greats for last night’s announcement.

Ruben Wiki, Tawera Nikau, Stacey Jones, Stephen Kearney, Adam Blair and Nathan Cayless all spoke passionately about what the Kiwi jersey meant to them.

"It’s such a privilege and honour to be named to lead my country," said Fisher-Harris.

"I’m proud to represent my family and the people from where I’m from (in Northland). It’ll be a special moment leading my teammates out against Toa Samoa at Eden Park."

It won’t be Fisher-Harris’ first experience leading the Kiwis having filled the role for Bromwich in last year’s Rugby League World Cup clash against Jamaica in Hull.

"James has grown into a wonderful leader during my time with the Kiwis," said Kiwi head coach Michael Maguire.

"He was a natural choice to become captain for this campaign. He’s so respected by all our players and staff alike, very much a leader whose actions do the talking."

Fisher-Harris leads a Kiwi squad which includes 12 players who lined up in the 14-16 semi-final loss to the Kangaroos at the Rugby League World Cup last November.

JAMES FISHER-HARRIS

(Penrith Panthers)

Born: January 5, 1996

Birthplace: Rawene, NZ

Position: Second Row/Prop/Loose Forward

Height: 187cm

Weight: 103kg

Junior Club: Marist Brothers (Whangarei)

Other NRL Clubs: Nil

Kiwi Number: 801

Kiwi Test Debut: v Scotland, Workington, 2016

Tests: 12 for Kiwis (2016-2019)

Test Points: 4 (1 try)

NRL Games: 180 (2016-2023)

NRL Points: 48 (12 tries)