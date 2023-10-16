NZME makes a splash as exclusive media partner for inaugural Z Manu World Champs

Monday, 16 October, 2023 - 12:08

Preparing for the ultimate Kiwi summer, New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) is diving headfirst into the season as the exclusive media partner for the country’s inaugural Z Manu World Champs.

The competition, running from January through to March 2024, will see participants pop the biggest and best manu or (dive) bomb in the hope of being crowned Z Manu World Champ. Contestants will be judged on the height and volume of the splash they generate, with additional criteria coming into play for the final.

Qualifying events will take place in Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, and Auckland, before the grand final event makes waves in Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour on Saturday 9 March, with a custom-built manu tower.

Emily Travers, NZME Head of Commercial Sport, Partnerships and Events, says NZME is thrilled to support this innovative inaugural event.

"Events like the Z Manu World Champs provide fantastic opportunities to connect with local communities across the country, and we couldn’t be more proud to show our support. We love how accessible this event is and encourage Kiwis to show us their best manu!" she says.

Mike McClung, NZME’s Chief Content Officer - Music Brands, shares Travers’ excitement.

"We are amped to have two of our hit music radio stations, ZM and Flava, throw support behind this truly unique event. Aotearoa’s radio listeners know our stations for playing the biggest hits and keeping the good vibes rolling, and we couldn't be more aligned with the Z Manu World Champs' spirit of fun, creativity, and adventure," says McClung.

Scott Rice, Managing Director, Quantum Events is looking forward to the partnership.

"It's exciting to work with NZME on a project like the Z Manu World Champs. Their stations are perfectly aligned with our audiences and we're looking forward to having some fun this summer as we set out finding our first ever Z Manu World Champ."

Together with event partner Water Safety New Zealand, the Z Manu World Champs will promote ‘Be Manu Safe’ messages to keep Kiwis safe when popping a manu this summer.

Find more details on the Z Manu World Champs, including event dates at the website here.