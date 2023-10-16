Star of Justice shines at Ashburton - LOVERACING.NZ

Monday, 16 October, 2023 - 17:21

Viva Vienna may have been the fancied runner in Monday’s transferred Gr.3 Barneswood Farm Stakes (1400m) at Ashburton, but it was stablemate Star Of Justice who took centre stage when winning the three-year-old feature.

The daughter of Justify jumped away well in-between favoured runners Illicit Dreams and Viva Vienna before jockey Darren Danis eased her back into the trail, where she had an economical run throughout. Danis found clear running room three-wide when turning for home and Star Of Justice was able to out tough Viva Vienna in the straight to win by a length, with a long head back to Luvnwar in third. While it wasn’t the result that most expected, trainer Mark Walker and Sam Bergerson were rapt to get the quinella with their pair of fillies.

"They both ran really well," Bergerson said. "The query was always going to be the 1400m with Viva Vienna. She had to use a bit of petrol early and was found wanting late. "Star Of Justice just had a really good run from the barrier, got into a perfect spot, and Darren rode her really well.

"She was strong through the line and it looks like the step up to 1600m will be ideal."

Walker was just as pleased with the result.

"She’s (Star Of Justice) a filly that keeps improving out of sight," he said. "Initially, as a two-year-old, she didn’t really show us much, but one day we put blinkers on her at Avondale trials and she improved no end since.

"When she had the blinkers on at her second raceday start we saw the same thing, and she won at Riccarton, and just another really good win today.

"She was well ridden by Darren, who is underrated and going well at present, and the South Island team is doing an outstanding job.

"I think she’ll eat up a mile at Riccarton, absolutely love it, and she’s a filly with a high cruising speed which is really helpful as well."

Star Of Justice will now press on to the Gr.1 Barneswood Farm 1000 Guineas (1600m) at Riccarton next month, however, the race now seems unlikely for Viva Vienna.

"The 1400m was probably a bit of a stretch, so we will sit down and have a team talk about Viva Vienna," Bergerson said.

"We haven’t confirmed anything yet, we are just going to see how she pulls up. The track was pretty firm their today."

It was a great day for Te Akau Racing, who recorded a treble, with On The Bubbles and Earlier on the card, Te Akau Racing also scored victories with On The Bubbles and Mehzebeen.

"It was a fantastic day," Bergerson said.

"The team is flying down here and I am really thankful for the staff, they are doing a fantastic job and the horses are running great." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk