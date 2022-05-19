Golf: “$28 for a freakin beer??????"

Thursday, 19 May, 2022 - 13:07

Over at bunkered the headline reads, “Justin Thomas calls out crazy beer prices at US PGA”

Note that in NZ dollars this currently converts to $NZ 44.41.

However in defence of the merchandising company who won the rights for the event I was unable to find a $28 beer on their price list which also included, “Even a bottle of water will sting you to tune of $6 a time.”

Expanding on JT’s thoughts, I note, “Responding to a picture of the prices on the popular Zire Golf Instagram page, the world No.9 wrote: “$28 for a freakin beer?????? What does it cure cancer or something!!????”

You do the math. Here’s the current exchange rate 1 USD = 1.58816 NZD.

“One Stella Artois will set you back $19, as will a Michelob Ultra organic seltzer. It’s the same price for one of the Tulsa venue’s “souvenir cocktails”, $18 for a standard Michelob Ultra, $15 for a Kona Big Wave golden ale or cocktails, and $13 for wine.”

Compare the above with prices at this year’s Masters.

Bottled water $2 and domestic light beer and imported beer $5.

Given I would spend upwards of $US6,000 for the pleasure of taking in all four days of action at Augusta National, I’ll give it a miss even if it’s got a decent price for beer.

