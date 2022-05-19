Golf: “$28 for a freakin beer??????"

|
[ login or create an account ]
Over at bunkered the headline reads, “Justin Thomas calls out crazy beer prices at US PGA”
Note that in NZ dollars this currently converts to $NZ 44.41.
However in defence of the merchandising company who won the rights for the event I was unable to find a $28 beer on their price list which also included, “Even a bottle of water will sting you to tune of $6 a time.”
Expanding on JT’s thoughts, I note, “Responding to a picture of the prices on the popular Zire Golf Instagram page, the world No.9 wrote: “$28 for a freakin beer?????? What does it cure cancer or something!!????”
You do the math. Here’s the current exchange rate 1 USD = 1.58816 NZD.
“One Stella Artois will set you back $19, as will a Michelob Ultra organic seltzer. It’s the same price for one of the Tulsa venue’s “souvenir cocktails”, $18 for a standard Michelob Ultra, $15 for a Kona Big Wave golden ale or cocktails, and $13 for wine.”
Compare the above with prices at this year’s Masters.
Bottled water $2 and domestic light beer and imported beer $5.
Given I would spend upwards of $US6,000 for the pleasure of taking in all four days of action at Augusta National, I’ll give it a miss even if it’s got a decent price for beer.
Link to bunkered
FOR PREVIOUS POSTS
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice