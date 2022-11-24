Golf: “Whatever Lydia does, Lydia does.”

Thursday, 24 November, 2022 - 11:44

For the record.

Lydia Ko led the @LPGA

this season in:

Scoring average

Strokes gained total

Strokes gained putting

SG short game (around green + putting)

Putts/GIR

Bogey-free rounds

Birdie-or-better percentage

Top-10 finish percentage

Jordan Perez has called it ‘The Renaissance of Lydia Ko’ and it’s here where he records Leona Maguire’s thoughts. “You can’t get distracted in any way, whatever Lydia does, Lydia does.”

Elsewhere it has been reported that Lydia’s Mum thinks her daughter played better as a 15 year old and I read with interest Lydia’s recent comment.

“I think, yes, maybe when I was younger, I played maybe a little bit more freely because I was a little clueless at the same time. I think I’m freer now knowing that, hey, whatever is going to happen is going to happen.”

A somewhat philosophical remark which has the tone of Leona Maguire’s, “Whatever Lydia does, Lydia does.” And there’s little you can do about it, other than accept that you’ve been beaten by someone undergoing a renaissance.

