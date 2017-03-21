Golf: The 1997 Masters: My Story by Tiger Woods

Tuesday, 21 March, 2017 - 11:52

“There are a few tournaments throughout my career where I felt, ‘Just don’t screw it up,’” Woods said. “That was one of them.”

That’s from Steve DiMeglio over at USA TODAY covering Tiger’s latest tale called, The 1997 Masters: My Story and mentioning Tiger’s thoughts as he went about winning the 1997 Masters.



About the book

Steve writes, “On the 20th anniversary of that watershed moment in golf, Woods pulls the head cover off his otherwise sheltered life and captures his historic march to the green jacket in a fast-paced 244 pages. With Canadian Golf Hall of Fame writer Lorne Rubenstein, Woods, 41, reflects on his journey inside and outside the ropes that culminated with a hug from his dad behind the 18th green and receiving the green jacket from Nick Faldo in Butler Cabin.”

Why the book?

“I (Tiger) wanted to take the readers back into what I saw and what I felt from shot to shot. The experiences I felt that were important, that helped me to that victory, not just throughout the week but also throughout my entire life,” Woods said. “I was only 21 at the time, but I had been through a lot, but I also didn’t know a lot. In hindsight, writing it 20 years later, it was quite interesting to remember a lot for the stuff that went on that particular week, and the build up to it. I still get giddy talking about it because it was so important to my life.”

How to hone your swing

Steve writes, “…explains how he (Tiger) used a persimmon driver to hone his swing the week before the 1997 Masters and made use of Golf Channel’s video library to study Augusta National’s treacherous greens. He tees up his thoughts about the changes made to the course to combat technological advances in the game.”

As for Tiger’s game plan it quite simply was, “…based on three factors: my length, that the course had no rough, and that it had virtually no trees that would come into play even if I missed fairways. Augusta National was effectively wide open for me.”

Quote of the Day

“That’s it. That’s my swing from last week.” – Tiger Woods reflecting on the pleasure of hitting a great drive off the 10th tee after a horrendous 40 strokes on the front-nine.

