Golf: $200 million – Not Life Changing

Thursday, 27 February, 2020 - 12:31

“Brooks Koepka is nothing if not direct. So when the topic of the Premier Golf League came up on Wednesday at the Honda Classic, he didn’t mince words,” writes Brian Wacker.

Brooks explains

Brian writes, “Money doesn’t matter,” the 29-year-old four-time major champion said. “It’s not something that’s important. I just want to be happy. Money’s not going to make me happy. I just want to play against the best.

“If somebody gave me $200 million tomorrow it’s not going to change my life. What am I going to get out of it? I already have [enough money] that I could retire right now, but I don’t want to. I just want to play golf.

As for Rory

Brian writes, “Last week, McIlroy became the first high-profile player to take a stance one way or the other on the PGL, saying that he valued his autonomy and freedom over all else.

“The more I’ve thought about it, the more I don’t like it,” McIlroy said at the WGC-Mexico Championship. “I read a thing the other day where it said if you take the money they can tell you what to do, so if you don’t take the money, they can’t tell you what to do. And I think that’s my thing, I’ve never been one for being told what to do, and I like to have that autonomy and freedom over my career, and I feel like I would give that up by going to play this other league.

“For me, I’m out. My position is I’m against it until there may come a day that I can’t be against it. If everyone else goes, I might not have a choice, but at this point, yeah, I don’t like what they’re proposing.”

Quote of the Day

“All I ask is the chance to prove that money can’t make me happy.” - Spike Milligan.

