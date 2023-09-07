Golf: A $400k Bet On A Ryder Cup Match?

Thursday, 7 September, 2023 - 16:57

Matt Chivers writes, ‘Phil Mickelson wanted to bet $400,000 on USA to win the 2012 Ryder Cup, says his former gambling partner.'

Billy Walters wrote in “Gambler: Secrets from a Life at Risk” that Mickelson requested the bet on the phone from Medinah to which Walters replied, “Have you lost your f****** mind?”

However Phil says, ‘I never bet on the Ryder Cup. While it is well known that I always enjoy a friendly wager on the course, I would never undermine the integrity of the game.’

As to the monetary level of Phil’s friendly bets and in this case with his betting partner, Bill Walters. Matt writes, “Phil liked to gamble as much as anyone I’ve ever met,” Walters wrote in the excerpt. “Frankly, given Phil’s annual income and net worth at the time, I had no problems with his betting.

“And still don’t. He’s a big-time gambler, and big-time gamblers make big bets. It’s his money to spend how he wants.”

Walters and Mickelson had golf matches usually worth $10,000 according to the book and he would offer “quiet counsel” to Mickelson over gambling.’

Perhaps something more than quiet counselling is required if we believe that, ‘Mickelson’s total gambling losses neared $100 million and his total stakes in the last three decades to be over $1 billion.’

Link to Matt Chivers

