Golf: 5 Handicap – Not So Hot

Friday, 7 October, 2022 - 12:04

“You might think that 5 handicappers are short game wizards, but in actual fact they're just solid around the greens.

From within 25 yards, they only get up-and-down 46% of the time according to the Arccos data, but they find the green 94% of the time - meaning they rarely hit duffed or thinned chips shots. Overall, they average a distance of 14ft from the hole with chip shots inside 25 yards."

That’s from Elliott Heath who has a close look at, “Arccos Golf, with data gleaned from more than 540 million shots from 11.5 million rounds worldwide.”

As to, you drive for show and putt for dough, what do the stats tell us?

“Typical 5 handicap players miss more fairways than they hit with driver - although only just. With driver in hand, the 5 index players average 49.7% of fairways hit. That number only goes up 2.9% to 52.6% when using a 3-wood.

For those wondering, 5 handicap golfers average 245 yards off the tee.”

Ouch! “Only goes up 2.9% to 52.6% when using a 3-wood.”

As for putting.

“From 30ft away, most 5 handicap golfers will be looking to, or thinking of, holing their putt for birdie or par. However, the data shows that they actually three-putt 20% of the time from that distance!

A one-in-five chance of three-putting from 30ft shows that 5 handicaps could shoot lower scores by working on their lag putting and from inside 5ft. In total, they tend to have two three-putts per round, with an average of 32.1 putts per round.”

Umh! “32.1 putts per round.” Definitely needs to be improved to get to scratch.

For the rest of us I guess the simple answer is we need to get a wee bit better in all areas of our game. And not just drive for show and putt for dough.

Link to Elliott Heath

FOR PREVIOUS POSTS