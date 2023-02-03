Golf: On Achieving Your Dream

Friday, 3 February, 2023 - 12:01

‘Most golfers won't play in the Masters. They won't win a major, drive the ball 300 yards or ever shoot under par. But there is one dream that is in reach for most golfers.

Breaking 80.’

That’s from Luke Kerr-Dineen who writes, ‘So, Golf Digest partnered with Arccos and dove deep into the company's database, which includes 13 million rounds and more than 600 million shots worldwide. We pulled the Strokes Gained data for 1,000 golfers with a handicap between 7-9. A group of golfers, in other words, right on the cusp of breaking 80.’

Luke adds, ‘Then, we consulted Michael Hutchinson, a data scientist and a very good golfer in his own right. He ran a cluster analysis on the data, which uncovered that there are six different groups of 80s shooters.’

For the sake of brevity I’ll list just three of the groups and remedies for those of us on the edge of breaking 80 with the last one being where I believe I am in the ranks of almost there.

The first batch of golfers is perhaps the closest to consistently breaking 80 and are called, ‘The Mental Mistake Makers’ and for them the answer is, ‘Ultimately, these golfers need to go to strategy school. That means working backwards from the green, avoiding the worst spots to miss, taking more club, and aiming for the middle of the green more.

As for the, ‘80s shooter No. 4: The Yippy Putters’ I had hoped for more but had to settle for, ‘A little practice can go a long way here. Investing in a putting mirror and some putting gates will improve your putting stroke and help you find the sweetspot more often, which will help your distance control.’

And as for me in, ‘The (Too) Short and Straight Hitters’ category I’m advised, ‘Quite simply, speed training. Use the offseason to commit to a speed-training program (there are lots out there). It's OK if a few more drives miss the fairway, a few extra yards will make it a fair trade.’

“Fair go!” You mean I’ve got to buy yet another golf training aid. “Yeah right!”

Link to Luke Kerr-Dineen

