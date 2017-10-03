Golf: American Arrogance

Tuesday, 3 October, 2017 - 11:57

“How incredibly arrogant of an American colleague to post this tweet at the end of the Presidents Cup at the weekend: “This US team is so deep/talented/cohesive they’re gonna ruin the Ryder Cup, too. I fear a decade+ of American blowouts.”

Name and shame

Martin Dempster’s headline for the post which contained the above comment reads, “Comment: American arrogance is disrespectful to Europeans,” and Martin was respectful not to name his arrogant American colleague and consequently I had to take to Twitter to find out the name.

Surprise, surprise and in the saddest possible way, it is Shipnuck, a guy who I’ve always admired and frequently quoted on my blog posts.

Alan Shipnuck

Over at golf.com Alan Shipuck is part of a panel discussing, “Are the Americans really this good?” and Alan gives his thoughts.

“Unfortunately, the only easy fix is to have smaller teams and fewer matches, to help the Internationals disguise their talent gap. But the U.S. has a huge advantage getting to play a team event every year, and our infrastructure — AJGA, college, mini tours, etc. — is simply producing better, younger players.”

And another prediction from Shipnuck says, “I'm sorry to say but I think we're already there,” in the context of Tiger never playing competitive golf again.

Let’s hear it for the women

Over at the New York Times Karen Crouse writes, “The solution to this uneven competition is obvious: Make the Presidents Cup a combined-gender event in which the top six men and the top six women from the United States square off against their International counterparts. No need to change the format of foursomes, four-ball and singles.”

May God protect American arrogance should it be an all-female event. Suffice to say there is only one American lady, Lexi Thompson in the Top 10 Official Rolex World Rankings.

“No worries mate!’ women’s golf in the USA simply needs “AJGA, college, mini tours, etc.” as Shipnuck suggests and why men’s golf is so successful.

Quote of the Day

“Even after a major overhaul, Liberty National doesn't sniff our Top 100 courses in the U.S. in terms of design quality. For setting, spectacle and match play, however, it's world-class.” – Joe Passov

