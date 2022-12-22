Golf: And The Answer is Lydia

Thursday, 22 December, 2022 - 09:29

When asked, ‘Most impressive return to #1—Rors or Lydia?’

Alan Shipnuck over at ‘Ask Alan’ replies.

‘Oooh, good one. Both are exceptionally impressive, but I agree Ms. Ko had a tougher climb back to the top simply because of her years-long victory drought and associated strife. McIlroy certainly had his struggles but was never that down and out.’

Given that Alan predicted the United States would “roll to victory in Paris” and set the stage for more than a decade of “blowouts” in the biennial Ryder Cup contest and got it horribly wrong with his Paris call.

I will say he got it right about Lydia.

Among other questions Alan was asked is a very topical one, given the PGA’s efforts to combat the challenge of LIV.

‘How bad a spot is the PGA Tour in with its sponsors? With LIV picking up the high-profile players it has, plus many longtime tournaments not being included in the new elevated events (i.e. weaker fields for them), is there a danger of many sponsors pulling out like Honda?

Long story short and to the point.

‘It has already passed into legend that one tycoon who singlehandedly saved an old, proud Tour stop, upon getting a recent phone call from Jay Monahan informing said tycoon that his event would not be granted elevated status, offered this verdict to the commissioner: “Go fuck yourself, Jay.”

Link to ‘Ask Alan’

