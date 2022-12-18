Golf: Another Major Win For Tiger?

Sunday, 18 December, 2022 - 12:23

‘Harrington believes that might be all Woods needs to be victorious again as he claimed the 15-time major champion can win another if he can just get to the final nine holes.’

That’s from Isabel Baldwin who headlines her article, ‘Tiger Woods 'WILL win another major,' claims Padraig Harrington, as the Irishman insists the golf legend has both the talent and resilience to be a danger, despite struggling to walk.’

Isabel writes, 'You'd never run Tiger off,' Harrington said, drawing from the two hours he watched Woods play in a 10-hole made-for-TV exhibition last weekend. 'But I actually think he might be ... in a better place than I had thought.

'There's two things that make a golfer - how talented they are and how resilient they are,'

'Usually you get very talented, not very resilient; or you get very resilient and not very talented. Tiger, through his whole career, has both of those, which is very unusual.

'So I would never doubt.'

However Scotsman, Colin Montgomerie says, “Why go on? Go out at the top. It’s something that very few can do.” And stating that his walk up the 18th at St. Andrews was the perfect moment for the 15-time major champion to bring the curtain down on his glittering career.

The origin of the saying that, "The show's not over till the fat lady sings" is debatable but there’s no doubt it’s Tiger who will decide when the time is right. And right now I’m of the opinion that if Tiger is still in touch with nine holes to go in a major, he will do it.

Link to Isabel Baldwin

