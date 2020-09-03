Golf: Applauds For Arrowtown Golf Course

Thursday, 3 September, 2020 - 09:26

‘Expert’s take: Not only a great short course. It’s one of the very best courses in New Zealand. Brilliant. Wild. And you can be a member for a year for $600, less than it costs for one game across the road at The Hills.’ As quoted by golf.com

Their headline reads, ‘25 exemplary sub-6,000-yard courses (listed from shortest to longest)’ and a photograph of hole at Arrowtown headlines the article. How good is that given it’s my experience few North Islanders know of the course far less have played it.

Tom Mackin headlines his article, ‘Getting there isn’t easy, but New Zealand is one of few places that exceeds its hype’ and writes.

‘Back at Arrowtown, we all parred the first, then deftly placed our drives on the incredibly narrow fairway on the par-5 second. In lieu of bunkers, the course is dotted with schist, a rock formation that squeezes some landing areas and propels balls at angles I have not seen since high school geometry class. It’s most prevalent on the front nine (built in 1936), where hole names include Nobby Dick, Waterloo and Look Out.’

