Golf: Augusta National: “Never was a great golf course.”

Thursday, 14 April, 2022 - 13:26

Over at National Club Golfer, Alex Perry’s headline reads, ‘It looks like Tyrrell Hatton's next Masters invite may get lost in the post’ and follows it up with, ‘The Englishman had a woeful weekend at the season’s first major – and Augusta National bore the brunt of his frustration’.

Long story short, Tyrrell says,“You can hit good shots here and not get any reward for it. “It’s unfair at times. I don’t agree with that.” And Tyrrell is in good company with his thoughts about Augusta, starting with Lee Trevino who says, “The tournament is the eighth wonder of the world. I watch it every year, but it’s not a great golf course. Never was a great golf course. It’s a great venue, it’s got a tremendous amount of history, but as far as a great golf course, it is not.”

And how about Sergio who said, “I don’t like it, to tell you the truth, I don’t think it’s fair, and it’s just too tricky. Even when it’s dry, you still get mud balls in the middle of the fairway. It’s too much of a guessing game.”

However as Alex reminds us, “He (Sergio) apologised two days later and, in 2017 slipped into the Green Jacket for what is only major victory to date.” And all was forgiven for his 2017 indiscretions and was invited back to the Masters.

However as yet no apology has been forthcoming from Tyrrell. Umh! Food for thought.

As for Tom Weiskopf, ‘The 1973 Open champion had seven top 10s at the Masters, including four runner-up finishes between ’69 and ’75,’ and who has now become an excellent golf course architect, he had this to say.

“Back in my hometown of Columbus, Ohio, alone there are four courses as good as Augusta, you can go elsewhere, too, and find other courses that play as challengingly without having to resort to putting the pins on slopes and knolls.”

