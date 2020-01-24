Golf: An Aussie’s Revenge

Friday, 24 January, 2020 - 10:25

“Case that cost Sunningdale £475,000 shows up golf’s arrogant image", writes James Corrigan with the headline, “Top club pay high price for haughty elitism”.

Real ales - not for real rounds

James writes, “A county court judge has ordered the famed Berkshire establishment to reinstate the retired solicitor (Cawood) as an overseas member. Sunningdale’s contention is they kicked him out in 2015 because he was spending so much time in the bar that he could not possibly be considered an Australian resident, unless he flew in twice a week purely because he liked the impressive selection of real ales and pork scratchings.”

Commenting on the conclusion James continues, “Cawood was uncowed, pointing out he did not exceed the 30 rounds-a-year limit. And when they eventually showed him the door, he showed them the inside of a courtroom as well as the outside view of their haughty hierarchy. And to the horror of the members, it has emerged that this unseemly affair has cost the club nigh on £500,000, or in layman’s terms, two Ian Poulter Ferraris.”

Positively pathetic

James reveals another case of pathetic petty rules when he writes.

“Cawood might be the most expensive outcast in history, but he is far from alone in fighting back. The cases we read about usually involve golfers expelled for cheating – and that is a stigma to make certain bloodthirsty despots blush.

Otherwise, it is those wonderfully petty club rules to blame, such as in the case of Paul Houghton, who was informed by Hartswood Golf Course a few years ago that he could no longer play using a buggy without a letter from his doctor confirming a medical necessity. Paul has one leg.”

Apologies for no link to James’ The Daily Telegraph article. It was sent to me by an English friend who doesn’t play Sunningdale however can afford the subscription costs for the telegraph.

Quote of the Day

"That is golf clubs in a nutshell. Personal fiefdoms where self-importance reigns and where the arrogance of a few up top lands the rest with the bill and the ridicule to shoulder." - James Colligan

